2021 JAMB: Remita Facilitates Examination Registration

April 16, 2021 115

Remita, an electronic payment platform, has commenced the sale of 2021 Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) ePINs to prospective candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

SystemSpecs in a statement on Thursday said the sale follows a recent announcement by the examination body, the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB), of the sale of ePINs for UTME and Direct Entry registrations till May 15, 2021.

The company said prospective candidates were expected to start the process by registering their National Identification Number (NIN) by typing the word ‘NIN’, then space, adding their 11-digit NIN and sending as an SMS to 55019, e.g (NIN 00123456789).

According to the company, candidates will receive a 10-character confirmation code on the telephone number that will be used to purchase their ePIN.

The statement read in part, “They are to then proceed to the Remita website (www.remita.net) and click ‘Buy JAMB form’, select ‘UTME’ or ‘Direct Entry’ and input their confirmation code, registered phone number, and other necessary details.

“Candidates can make payments using their debit/credit card, internet banking, mobile wallet, USSD and others options. Once payment is completed, PIN is delivered to the candidate’s phone number and also displayed on their Remita receipt.”

The Product Manager, Applications and Vertical Markets at SystemSpecs, the providers of Remita, Kayode Osinulu, said prospective candidates of the 2021 UTME are guaranteed fast, reliable and seamless registration when they buy their ePIN on the Remita platform.

“Our payment system delivers a seamless experience to every candidate as they purchase their PIN. They can also make this purchase at any time and from anywhere through any of the multiple payment options available on Remita,” he said.

Meanwhile, Head of Public Affairs and Protocols, JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said the UTME mock examination would be held on Friday, April 30 for those who indicate interest and were registered before April 24, while the UTME would hold from June 5 to June 19, 2021.