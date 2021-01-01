2021: Happy New Month and New Year Wishes, Messages 🎉

January 1, 2021 66

Welcome to the year 2021🎉!!!!!! Join us as we celebrate this new year with beautiful messages, new year wishes. Cheers to a new year 🍷!

Send wonderful messages and wishes to your friends, family, loved ones, social media followers, to your boss, colleagues, employees and to the whole world.

Happy New Month Messages, Wishes

As the sun shines and it is Visible for all to see so shall the Glory of God be in your Life always. You will shine brighter this month. Happy New Month. May your tomorrow be brighter, May this new month be more successful, I wish this month brings more inspiration and love in your life, Happy new month. Wishing you a fabulous new month, a month with new experiences waiting for you. Don’t fail to make wishes this month because they will all come through. Happy New Month. May all of your previous failures turn into success this month. Where you were rejected before now, they will call you and celebrate you. You will succeed where you failed. Happy New Month… May your tomorrow be brighter, May this new month be more successful, I wish this month brings more inspiration and love in your life, Happy new month. Our God is a mighty God, He is the God of each year, God over weeks and God over year, This Month, He will make everything work for you, He will surprise you and give you the best of Happiness. Happy New Month. Just Like the Eagle, You’ll fly Like Gold, You will be Valued Like the Sun, You shall shine bright Like the river, You shall flow unlimited Like the Palm Tree, You shall Flourish and like Money, You shall be Useful. Happy New Month. Just like the star sun the lights up the earth, this month will light up all your expectations. Whatever seems dead in your life will come to life. Happy New month! Just Like the Eagle, You’ll fly Like Gold, You will be Valued Like the Sun, You shall shine bright Like the river, You shall flow unlimited Like the Palm Tree, You shall Flourish, You shall be Useful. Welcome to a new month. In this new month, your Joy will be complete, Victory Songs will not cease from your Mouth and Each New Day will bring you closer to the Fullness of your Destiny. You shall enjoy favour everywhere you turn to this month and throughout this year. You shall greatly increase on every side this month. A happy new month to you. All through this month, I pray you shall experience peace, prosperity, and visible progress on every side. A happy new month to you and yours. Every step you take this month shall lead you to unspeakable testimonies, in Jesus name. Happy new month. Your wealth and miracles will arrive this month, and your peace and joy shall be permanent. Happy new month! May this month speak GRACE, May this month spread JOY and May this month shower EVERLASTING LOVE on everything you do. Happy new month.

New Month Messages For Social Media

A New Month is the chance to start over and amend all the wrongs. Too bad my credit card won’t start over with a blank slate. Dear January, all we ask is that you collect all the blessings the past few months has held back and give back to us in double portion. Happy New Month. Welcome to January! May this month bring you satisfaction, peace of mind and joy overflow. Welcome to January, May your MTN, GLO, Airtel and 9Mobile Subscriptions this month satisfy you 😁. Blessings and giveaways shall locate you. Happy new month friends and family. Happy new month beautiful and ever handsome followers. May the Lord take you to the Zenith of life and Guarantee your success to success. I love you so much. Happy new month to all my new and old followers. Follow me for a follow back immediately. Let’s help one another grow. Wishing you fabulous new month, a month with new experiences waiting for you. Happy New Month. Welcome to the month of January. Do what makes u happy, Be with who makes u smile, Love as long as you live. Happy new month!! I hope that your Month is Blessed with happiness and joy.

Happy New Year Wishes, Messages

Wishing you 12 months of success, 52 weeks of laughter, 365 days of fun, 8,760 hours of joy, 525,600 minutes of good luck, and 31,536,000 seconds of happiness. May the New Year 2021 bring you more love, happiness, and blessings! May this year bring new happiness, new goals, new achievements, and a lot of new inspirations in your life. Wishing you a year fully loaded with happiness. 🍷 Wishing you 12 months of success, 52 weeks of laughter, 365 days of fun, 8,760 hours of joy, 525,600 minutes of good luck, and 31,536,000 seconds of happiness. Happy New Year! This Year, hang on to your truth and respect the truth of others. Be the voice for someone who has no voice. Happy New Year! Wishing you a Happy New Year with the hope that you will have many blessings in the year to come. Out with the old, in with the new: may you be happy the whole year through. Happy New Year! On this New Year, I wish that you have a superb January, a dazzling February, a Peaceful March, an anxiety-free April, a sensational May, and Joy that keeps going from June to November, and then round off with an upbeat December. May the new year bring you warmth, love, and light to guide your path to a positive destination Here’s wishing you all the joy of the season. Have a Happy New Year! A New Year is like a blank book, and the pen is in your hands. It is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself. Happy New Year. As the New Year approaches us with hopes anew, here is to wishing you and your family a wonderful year ahead. As the New Year dawns, I hope it is filled with the promises of a brighter tomorrow. Happy New Year! Every end marks a new beginning. Keep your spirits and determination unshaken, and you shall always walk the glory road. With courage, faith and great effort, you shall achieve everything you desire. I wish you a Happy New Year. Knowing you has been a master class in true friendship. During the New Year, I hope to emulate your love and warmth. Wishing you a very Happy New Year. Another year of success and happiness has passed. With every new year comes greater challenges and obstacles in life. I wish you courage, hope and faith to overcome all of the hurdles you may face. May you have a great year and a wonderful time ahead. You made last year so special for me. It is my greatest wish that this coming year be special for you. As we step into another year I’d like to thank you for lifting me up every time when I am down and encouraging me to move forward. Have a beautiful year! May Lord shower you with blessings as we enter into the New Year 2021! Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right. Happy new year!

NB: These new month messages, wishes, and prayers compilation are not originally from this author but were edited where necessary.

