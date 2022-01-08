fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

2021 Capital Importation Hits $1.7bn – NBS

January 8, 2022060
Nigeria's Petrol Importation

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has announced that the total value of capital importation into Nigeria in the third quarter of 2021 (Q3 2021) was $1.7 billion.

It rose by 97.73 per cent from $875.62 million the corresponding quarter the preceding year.

The foregoing was contained in the bureau’s document labeled Nigerian Capital Importation Q3 2021.

According to the bureau, the total value of capital importation into Nigeria in the third quarter of 2021 stood at $1.731 billion from $875.62 million in the preceding quarter of 2021.

There was an increase of 97.73 per cent when compared to the corresponding quarter of 2020.

Capital importation also increased by 18.47 per cent from $1,461.49 million.

NBS cited that the largest amount of capital importation by type was received through portfolio investment, which accounted for 70.30 per cent $1.217.21 billion of total capital importation.

It said this was “followed by Other Investment, which accounted for 23.47 per cent ($406.35 million).

“Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) amounted to 6.23 per cent ($107.81 million) of total capital imported in Q3 2021.”

Federal Government Seeks To Increase Nigeria’s Revenue To 15% Of GDP

About Author

Emmanuel Martins

Related Articles

Stock Exchange Resumes Week With Bullish Sentiments, As Investors Gain N20bn BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWSNEWSLETTER
November 12, 20200512

NSE Triggered Market-Wide Circuit Break as ASI Rose Beyond 5% Threshold

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) disclosed that a market-wide circuit breaker kicked in on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 12:55 PM, when the NSE All-Share
Read More
May 12, 20160223

Oil Marketers Lose N697.9million Over Delayed Fuel Supply

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Oil Marketers, under the aegis of the Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, have lamented a N697.9 million loss because the Pipelines Product
Read More
June 30, 20159240

Nigeria, South Africa Lead Africa’s Real Estate Investment Drive

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In a recent report on the Real Estate market in Africa, Nigeria and South Africa are seen to be dominating the terrain with massive investments. According t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.