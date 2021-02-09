2021 Austrian Development Cooperation Scholarship, How-To Apply

February 9, 2021 26

Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC) has declared its scholarship program for this year, 2021 open for developing countries and ADC’s priority countries.

Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC) is a part of Austrian foreign policy, with the Austrian Development Agency (ADA) as the operational unit of the ADC. ADC aims at reducing poverty, preserving the environment and promoting peace and human security in partner countries.

Austrian Development Cooperation Scholarship

Eligible Countries: All Developing Countries

Reward: Full Scholarship

Deadline for the submission of application form: March 1, 2021

Beginning of Courses: The first day of October of the academic year.

Visa Application: Visa application process can begin right after receiving the letter of acceptance.

Academic year: October to May

Age limit for application: The age limit is 35 years for eligibility. Persons under the age of 35 are advised to apply.

Austrian Development Cooperation Offers Two Types Of Scholarships:

Scholarship for ADC’s priority countries

Scholarship for other developing countries

Scholarship for developing countries offers:

Tuition fee

Health insurance

Food from Monday – Friday

Excursions (except ITB Berlin)

€205,- pocket money per month

How To Apply For 2021 Austrian Development Cooperation Scholarship

Step 1

Get information about ITH from an Austrian consulate or embassy.

Download ITH application form by clicking here.

Step 2

Application Process – all applications should be sent directly to the Institute via post.

Deadline for submission is the 1st of March every year, which means the Institute has to receive the application latest by March 1st. BizWatch Nigeria advises that you submit your application before March 1st.

Step 3

Confirmation – You would be informed about the result of your application by the end of April. If you were awarded a scholarship you will receive a letter of acceptance.

Tips for a successful scholarship application:

Fill out the application form properly and legibly.

Make sure you supply all the required information and attach the entire required documents.

Send translated English or German documents if required.

Include a working e-mail address, phone and fax numbers as your application might be abandoned if your e-mail address, phone and fax number are not good.

Apply early. Late applications will not be processed.

Provide all admission requirements (read the ITH application form, and visa process carefully).

Clarify any doubts with the ITH office and Austrian embassy/consulate (In written form: e-mail or regular mail).

Show with facts why you should receive a scholarship (achievements, goals…).