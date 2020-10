October 8, 2020 32

The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmed Lawan, has promised that the National Assembly will pass the 2021 budget before the end of the year.

Lawan disclosed this on Thursday at the presentation of the 2021 budget by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He added that the 2021 budget will consolidate on the gains of the 2020 budget.

He however promised that the legislative arm will do a thorough job on the budget.

Details later….

Source: THISDAY