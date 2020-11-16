2020 U.S Elections: I Concede Nothing – Trump Declares

November 16, 2020 19

United States President Donald Trump has declared that he is not conceding the presidential election despite admitting for a moment that Joe Biden won.

He had for the first time, in a tweet, admitted that Biden won but added that the election was rigged.

“He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed,” he had written via his Twitter handle.

But as the statement went viral, he tweeted that Biden was victorious “in the eyes of the fake news media” adding that he wasn’t conceding.

“He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!” he wrote.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that Biden was projected as president-elect after polling more than 270 electoral votes, the threshold needed to win but Trump has maintained his stance that “the election is far from over” since the time Biden was announced the winner.

Trump also claims that the Republican Party was shut out of the electoral process adding that votes by mail—much of which contributed to Biden’s victory—were illegal and should not have been counted.

He has filed various court applications challenging the outcome, although election officials dispute the claim.