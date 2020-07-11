2020 Pitchers Award: Noah’s Ark Emerges Agency of the Year, Digital Agency of the Year

Nigeria’s multiple award winning creative marketing communications powerhouse, Noah’s Ark Communications Limited, has re-enacted its winning streak once again as it recently shone brilliantly by winning the Agency of the Year and Digital Agency of the Year at the prestigious 2020 Pitcher’s Award held in Lagos.

This is the second time in a row that the agency would be winning the Agency of the Year having won the same award last year. The agency which is reputed for its brilliant works across the continent showed class once again by winning a total of 33 laurels at the event including one Gold, six silver and twenty-six Bronze medals. With this development, Noah’s Ark leads the rank as one of the most recognized agencies at the award ceremony.

Speaking on the awards, the Managing Director/Chief Creative Officer, Noah’s Ark Communications Limited, Mr. Lanre Adisa, attributed the achievement recorded by the agency to hard work, immense support received from clients who created the enabling environment for creativity to thrive as well as the invaluable contribution of the team.

According to Adisa, this milestone would serve as a huge motivation for the agency to continue on its path of excellence, which would help in reaching the goal of putting Nigeria on the global map as far as the marketing communication landscape, is concerned.

The Agency’s creative campaigns for Nigeria’s Telecommunication giant, Airtel on Data extension and Smart Talk with titles such as chores, conditioning, Stew, Mechanic, Twale and Boo became center of attention as they repeatedly won awards in both Social Media and Film categories.

While the ‘Chores and Conditioning’ Airtel campaigns won the agency two Silver medals and two Bronze medals respectively in Social Media and Film Categories respectively, Hypo’s Surprise campaign gave it a total of six bronze medals.

Both Maltina and Pay Attitude creative campaigns titled “Happiness” and “What’s Your Number” respectively swell the ranks of the medal haul with each one winning 3 bronze medals.

The high point of the event came when Noah’s Ark’ ‘Let’s History repeat itself’ campaign titled “Fela” was crowned with a Gold medal in the Outdoor category. Other creative campaigns by Noah’s Ark include ‘No brief just beef’, which won a total of three bronze medals.

It would be recalled that Noah’s Ark Communications emerged Africa’s Agency of the Year at African Cristal Award in 2018 and has consistently shown its class in the league of notable agencies in Africa, winning different awards both locally and globally in the last five years.

The Pitcher Awards is an award recognized as the new benchmark for creative excellence in marketing communications across Africa.