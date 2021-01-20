2020: Nigerian Govt Raised N2.36tn From Capital Market

January 20, 2021 217

The Federal Government raised N2.36tn from the fixed income segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 2020, the largest by any entity.

The Chief Executive Officer of NSE, Oscar Onyema, made this known at the 2020 market recap/2021 outlook event held virtually on Tuesday.

Onyema said the government accounted for about 92 per cent of total bond issuances on the NSE in a bid to finance fiscal and infrastructure deficits.

He said corporate organisations also leveraged the low yield environment to fund their expansion programmes and to pursue debt refinancing, raising a total of N192 billion in 2020.

According to Onyema, capital raising activities in the fixed income market increased significantly in 2020.

According to him, NSE’s bond market capitalisation rose by 35.52 per cent to N17.5 trillion from N12.92 trillion in 2019.

Speaking on investor protection, he said the NSE paid compensations totaling N17.02 million to 49 investors/claimants who suffered pecuniary losses in 2020 through its Investor Protection Fund.

He described 2020 as a historic year for global capital markets due to several headwinds it encountered, including an unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

Onyema said the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and its rapid spread across the globe in the first quarter of 2020 triggered panic selling in global investors.

He said global capital markets lost $18tn due to the pandemic in February and March 2020 alone.

“Several equity market indices lost up to 20 per cent of their value in the second week of March when the World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 a pandemic,” Onyema said.

On the demutualisation programme of NSE, he said the Exchange was awaiting the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission to finalise the exercise.

Onyema said when finalised, the demutualisation would make the exchange competitive in line with global standards.

He said the new entity would be listed by introduction to afford Nigerians the opportunity of being part owners.

Onyema explained that the NSE intended to use market norms and legal means to make the shares available to investors when listed.

He said, “As the NSE transitions to a demutualised exchange group, the appointments of Mr Temi Popoola as the CEO of NGX and Ms Tinuade Awe as CEO of NGX REGCO were recently announced.

“The NSE believes that these appointments will support its vision to be ‘Africa’s preferred Exchange Hub’ and looks forward to consolidating on the benefits of demutualisation in the coming year.

“The exchange also intend to aggressively pursue cutting-edge products and services, access new markets and deliver better value to its stakeholders.”