2019/20 Premier League Season Resumes Today

The 2019/20 Premier League season gets back under way today.

There has been no action in the English top-flight since early March, with all sport put on hold due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League season has been majorly affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but it will be played to a conclusion

‘Project Restart’ was initially planned for June 12, but clubs voted on Wednesday, June 17 for the season to resume after being given the green light by the government. There will be a number of strict social distancing guidelines in place, while no fans will be allowed in stadiums.

The action restarts with Aston Villa vs Sheffield United at 6pm and is followed by Manchester City vs Arsenal at 8.15pm.

Those are both rearranged games, and will mean all 20 clubs have played 29 matches heading into the weekend of June 19-21, when the rest of the top-flight will be in action once again.

There are 92 matches still to play of the 2019/20 season and every match will be live on TV and radio.

New staggered kick-off times will be used for the remaining matches.

Games on a Friday will kick off at 8pm, while on Saturday the slots will be 12.30pm, 3pm, 5.30pm and 7.45pm.

Sunday matches will kick off at 12pm, 2pm, 4.30pm and 7pm, with Monday games starting at 8pm.

Midweek games on Tuesdays and Wednesday will kick off at either 6pm, 8pm or 8.15pm.

Here’s this week’s matches:

Wednesday, June 17

6pm – Aston Villa vs Sheffield United

8:15pm – Man City vs Arsenal

Friday, June 19

6pm – Norwich City vs Southampton

8:15pm – Tottenham vs Man United

Saturday, June 20

12:30pm – Watford vs Leicester City (LIVE on talkSPORT)

3pm – Brighton vs Arsenal (LIVE on talkSPORT)

5:30pm – West Ham vs Wolves (LIVE on talkSPORT)

7:45pm – AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace (LIVE on talkSPORT)

Sunday, June 21

2pm – Newcastle United vs Sheffield United

4:15pm – Aston Villa vs Chelsea

7pm – Everton vs Liverpool

