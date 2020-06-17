2019/20 Premier League Season Resumes Today

The 2019/20 Premier League season gets back under way today.
There has been no action in the English top-flight since early March, with all sport put on hold due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
The action restarts with Aston Villa vs Sheffield United at 6pm and is followed by Manchester City vs Arsenal at 8.15pm.
Those are both rearranged games, and will mean all 20 clubs have played 29 matches heading into the weekend of June 19-21, when the rest of the top-flight will be in action once again.
There are 92 matches still to play of the 2019/20 season and every match will be live on TV and radio.
New staggered kick-off times will be used for the remaining matches.
Games on a Friday will kick off at 8pm, while on Saturday the slots will be 12.30pm, 3pm, 5.30pm and 7.45pm.
Sunday matches will kick off at 12pm, 2pm, 4.30pm and 7pm, with Monday games starting at 8pm.
Midweek games on Tuesdays and Wednesday will kick off at either 6pm, 8pm or 8.15pm.
Here’s this week’s matches:
Wednesday, June 17
6pm – Aston Villa vs Sheffield United
8:15pm – Man City vs Arsenal
Friday, June 19
6pm – Norwich City vs Southampton
8:15pm – Tottenham vs Man United
Saturday, June 20
12:30pm – Watford vs Leicester City (LIVE on talkSPORT)
3pm – Brighton vs Arsenal (LIVE on talkSPORT)
5:30pm – West Ham vs Wolves (LIVE on talkSPORT)
7:45pm – AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace (LIVE on talkSPORT)
Sunday, June 21
2pm – Newcastle United vs Sheffield United
4:15pm – Aston Villa vs Chelsea
7pm – Everton vs Liverpool
