2,000 CCTV Cameras To Be Installed In Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

January 25, 2021012
The Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has revealed plans of the state government to strengthen security in the state by installing 2,000 CCTV cameras within the state.

Sanwo-Olu decried the state of policing in Lagos, adding that there is an under policing in Lagos State “in terms of the ratio”.

He said, “We believe Lagos State is under policed in terms of the ratio. We believe that the population is also growing but we do not have the same growth in terms of the number of police officers that we have. That is some of the places where the imbalance lies.

“If we can get the ratio right, if we can get the proportion right, then we can see a lot more activity; you can see a quicker response time between when it (crime) happens and when they respond.

“The minimum I can do is to up the skills and up the infrastructure and the equipment for the number we have in the Lagos State Command. We give them all the support that they require.

“We are doing a 2,000 high definition CCTV camera infrastructure architecture in the state.

“Technology is one of the things we believe we can use as a strong tool to help the security architecture and make them do their work well.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

