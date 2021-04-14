fbpx
20 Miyetti Allah Members Receive Political Appointments In Zamfara

20 Miyetti Allah Members Receive Political Appointments In Zamfara

April 14, 2021
20 Miyetti Allah Members Receive Political Appointments In Zamfara

Hajiya Aisha Bello Muhammad Matawalle, the First Lady of Zamfara State has secured appointments of Special Assistants to Governor Bello Matawalle for 20 members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in the state.

The First Lady’s spokesperson, Zainab Abdullahi, revealed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the State Chairman MACBAN, Alhaji Tukur Abubakar lauded the First Lady for her efforts in making meaningful change to Fulanis and other members of the community, the statement said.

Abubakar also expressed immense appreciation to Governor Bello Matawalle for his support to the fulanis and involving them in his administration.

He assured that MACBAN will continue to give its maximum support and co-operation towards the success of Matawalle’s administration and for the development of the state.

Presenting the appointment letters to the beneficiaries in Gusau on Tuesday, the First Lady congratulated the appointees and assured them of a sustainable working relationship with Miyetti Allah group in promoting peace and unity in the state.

Hajiya Matawalle said the beneficiaries comprised of women and men of the group.

According to her, the gesture is aimed at supporting members of the group in appreciating them for promoting peaceful existence in the state.

20 Miyetti Allah Members Receive Political Appointments In Zamfara
