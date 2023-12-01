20 Finalists Vie For 18M Worth Of Prizes At MPulse Spelling Bee Finale

Twenty finalists will compete for 18 million naira in prizes at the 2023 MTN mPulse Spelling Bee finale.

Following participation from over 12,000 contestants, the top 20 finalists are students between the ages of 9 and 15 from Nigerian primary and secondary schools. The finalists will compete for prizes worth over N18 million, the opportunity to be the face of mPulse for a year, and the chance to be MTN Nigeria’s CEO for a day.

Teachers of the top three contestants will also receive cash prizes, and the winning school will receive 10 laptops and 10 Hynet modems, as well as cutting-edge ICT devices, from MTN.

The finale, which will take place on December 2, 2023, at the MTN Plaza, Falomo, Ikoyi and will be streamed live on the mPulse YouTube channel, will feature contestants, school representatives, teachers, and parents who will attend to cheer on their wards to victory where contestants are expected to spell words of varying difficulty at a higher level than in previous rounds.

The mPulse Spelling Bee Competition is an annual competition for students aged 9 to 15 in primary and secondary schools across Nigeria, with the goal of encouraging academic growth, and self-improvement, promoting healthy competition among peers, and utilising their full potential.

The MTN mPulse Spelling Bee is a cornerstone of MTN’s commitment to educational empowerment, and it aligns with the company’s vision of contributing to national development by investing in the intellectual capital of the next generation.