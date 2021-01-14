20 Doctors Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kwara State

January 14, 2021 28

The president of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Dr. Badmus Habeeb, has disclosed that nearly 20 doctors have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past three weeks.

Habeeb made the disclosure during a telephone interview on Channels monitored by BizWatchNigeria on Wednesday.

He lamented that members of the association are battling with the pandemic “based on the available resources”.

“About 20 of our members have become infected in the last two to three weeks.

“I must reiterate that this is not the best of times for us, our families, and the affected patients,” he said.

Habeeb, however, noted that the discovery of vaccines have brought hope and relief for everyone.

But he lamented that there is a poor resource setting in the country, where the necessities to make the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines easy and possible, are not readily available.

“So, it seems we may never be able to get the vaccine anytime soon,” he said.

The UITH-ARD President said the vaccines have so far proven to be effective and therefore, urged Nigerians to get vaccinated when it arrives while adhering strictly to other COVID-19 guidelines.

“The public should adhere strictly to the laid down guidelines on the prevention of COVID-19 by NCDC,” he warned.