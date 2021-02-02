fbpx
20/2021 EPL Table, Top Scorers After Matchday 21

SPORTS

February 2, 2021
Manchester City broke another English Premier League (EPL) record after defeating Sheffield United 1-0 on Saturday.

Guardiola’s team won their last 12 matches in all competitions, the most wins by a team in the top four tiers of English football in a single month since the formation of the Football League in 1888. Resolution.

The Manchester team maintain their spot at the top of EPL table with a game in hand.

Arsenal and Manchester United played a goalless draw at the Emirates stadium in one the biggest match of matchday 21.

EPL League Table After Matchday 21

TeamPGDPts
Man City202444
Man United211041
Liverpool211940
Leicester211239
West Ham Utd21435
Tottenham201333
Chelsea211233
Everton19533
Aston Villa191332
Arsenal21631
Southampton20229
Leeds20-129
Crystal Palace21-1126
Wolves21-923
Newcastle21-1322
Burnley20-1322
Brighton21-621
Fulham20-124
West Brom21-3312
Sheff Utd21228

EPL Top Scorers After Matchaday 21

NameGoalsAssists
Mohamed SalahSalah–Liverpool153
Harry KaneKane–Tottenham Hotspur1211
Son Heung-Min–Tottenham Hotspur126
Bruno Fernandes–Manchester United117
Jamie VardyVardy–Leicester City115
Patrick Bamford–Leeds United114
Dominic Calvert-Lewin–Everton110
Callum Wilson–Newcastle United104
Wilfried Zaha–Crystal Palace92
Ollie Watkins–Aston Villa82

