20/2021 EPL Table, Top Scorers After Matchday 21

February 2, 2021 24

Manchester City broke another English Premier League (EPL) record after defeating Sheffield United 1-0 on Saturday.

Guardiola’s team won their last 12 matches in all competitions, the most wins by a team in the top four tiers of English football in a single month since the formation of the Football League in 1888. Resolution.

The Manchester team maintain their spot at the top of EPL table with a game in hand.

Arsenal and Manchester United played a goalless draw at the Emirates stadium in one the biggest match of matchday 21.

EPL League Table After Matchday 21

Team P GD Pts Man City 20 24 44 Man United 21 10 41 Liverpool 21 19 40 Leicester 21 12 39 West Ham Utd 21 4 35 Tottenham 20 13 33 Chelsea 21 12 33 Everton 19 5 33 Aston Villa 19 13 32 Arsenal 21 6 31 Southampton 20 2 29 Leeds 20 -1 29 Crystal Palace 21 -11 26 Wolves 21 -9 23 Newcastle 21 -13 22 Burnley 20 -13 22 Brighton 21 -6 21 Fulham 20 -12 4 West Brom 21 -33 12 Sheff Utd 21 –22 8

EPL Top Scorers After Matchaday 21