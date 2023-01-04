2 Zenith Bank Directors Retire, Here's Why

Two Zenith Bank directors, Ummar Shuaib Ahmed and Dennis Olisa, have retired from the company’s board.

The financial institution disclosed Ahmed and Olisa’s resignation with effect from Wednesday, December 28, 2022, having completed their respective tenures.

In a statement signed by the Company Secretary, Michael Otun, and made available to investing public, the bank expressed satisfaction with the retirees’ services.

Ahmed served on the board of the bank and Zenith Pensions Custodian Ltd. He is a senior member of The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, the Nigerian Institute of Management, and the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria. Prior to his appointment as an executive director, he was general manager in Abuja Zone.

He graduated from Ahmadu Bello University and had a graduate degree from Bayero University Kano.

Just like Ahmed, Olisa also served on the board of Zenith Bank.

Before his appointment, he was general manager and head of the energy oil & gas group at the financial institution and served as its deputy general manager.

He served as head of the internal control & audit group at Zenith Bank Plc.

He holds a Master’s in Business Administration and a master’s degree in Law from De Montfort University.