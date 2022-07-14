“2 Political Parties Are Yet To Upload Their Candidates On Our Portal” – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revealed that 2 political parties; African Action Congress (AAC) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) are yet to upload details of their governorship candidates on the electoral commission’s nomination portal.

The National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education for INEC, Festus Okoye, via a statement on Wednesday said that all the political parties that conducted valid primaries are expected to upload their candidates’ details via its nomination portal from July 1 to July 15, 2022.

INEC said it has so far processed 6,995 nomination forms uploaded by 16 out of 18 political parties for the constituencies where they intend to sponsor candidates.

“However, two political parties, the African Action Congress (AAC) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), are yet to upload a single nomination to the portal,” the statement reads.

“The Commission hereby reminds all political parties that they have three days left to upload their list of candidates to the ICNP. The deadline is Friday 15th July 2022. The portal will automatically shut down at 6.00pm on that date.

“Meanwhile, the Commission has continuously responded to requests for the issuance of Certified True Copies (CTCs) of documents mainly arising from the conduct of party congresses, primaries and nomination of candidates.

“The number of requests processed has now risen to one million, six hundred and sixty-two thousand, nine hundred and eighty seven (1,662,987) pages of documents.”