2 million People Vaccinated In Israel – Prime Minister

January 15, 2021022
The Prime Minister of Israel revealed that the number of people vaccinated in Israel for coronavirus passed the two million thresholds on Thursday, saying there was “light at the end of the tunnel”.

Israel “will become the first country to emerge from the corona crisis,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu boasted.

“We see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said, all smiles as he watched an Israeli woman become the second millionth to receive the COVID-19 jab.

“I am the second millionth,” to be vaccinated in Israel, read a sign held by 22-year-old Margaret Alsoso as she received her first dose of the vaccine in the city of Ramla near Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu — who faces yet another re-election contest and a corruption trial over the coming weeks — has sought to highlight his personal role in the inoculation campaign.

READ ALSO: Latest N-Power News Roundup For Friday 15th January

The prime minister was the first to get the jab on December 19, when Israel launched its inoculation campaign with the vaccine made by US-German pharma alliance Pfizer-BioNTech.

In early January 2021, authorities said two million people would receive a two-dose Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the month.

As of Thursday only 150,000 people had received both of the two doses.

But as Israel pushes aggressively with its vaccination drive, it is also witnessing a surge in the pandemic with some 9,000 coronavirus cases registered daily.

The country, currently in its third national lockdown, has recorded more than 523,000 cases, including around 3,850 deaths, according to the health ministry.

About Author

Aina Adepeju
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

