2 Dead As Police, Army Clash In Taraba State

At least two police officers have been confirmed killed by Nigerian Army operatives during a clash with police in Taraba State.

In retaliation for the alleged stabbing of its personnel by police, the military infiltrated the Police Headquarters and shot about three police officers.

According to witnesses on the scene, the soldiers appeared from the road leading to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the location of the Taraba State Governorship Election Collation Centre, and began shooting sporadically and deflating vehicle tyres.

When the officers on duty saw the confrontation, they took to their heels for safety, while others fired back at the military.

A resident who witnessed the incident “I was selling food here at the police headquarters, then all of a sudden we saw the military started firing and we had to run for our dear lives.

“We saw a police officer shot and in the pull of his blood. I don’t know if he will survive or not. I never knew I will survive this; I was injured in the process. They came through this road leading to the INEC headquarters.”

Vehicles, including the police commissioner’s convoy, were shot and deflated on the premises of the Jalingo Police Headquarters.

The army attack resulted in bullets, deflated tires, broken barricades, and destroyed vehicles.

BizWatch Nigeria does not know why the Nigerian Army clashed with the Taraba Police Force, killing at least two people.