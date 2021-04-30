1xbet Emerges Most Popular Bookmaker, Launches Mobile Version

April 30, 2021 97

According to the top Nigerian bookmaker charts bestbet.ng, 1xBet is the most popular bookmaker within Nigeria.

There is nothing to be surprised at – the office, widely known all over the world, with an excellent reputation and a multi-million army of fans on all continents, has created a local version of its website specifically for our country. Modern users usually want to place bets on the go, in any convenient place, and the administration has tried to create a convenient mobile version of the site for them.

Design and usability of the 1xbet mobile site

Visually 1xbet mobile is very similar to the full-fledged version of the site – the design is kept incorporate blue and white colours with dotted greens. The key difference is the ability to adapt to the small size of the screen of a smartphone or tablet, while all the information is more convenient to display in one column.

The compact header of the site includes the bookmaker’s logo, login and registration buttons (for unauthorized visitors), and a menu button on the right. In the menu, you can find all the traditional sections for sites of this kind – prematch and live murals, casinos and virtual sports, current bonuses and promotions, and much more. After logging into the site, in the menu, you will see the full functions of your personal account, including account replenishment and withdrawal, as well as the history of bets.

This is followed by cards of the bookmaker’s current offers, which may be interesting for each user – these are bonuses and special offers. A little lower – two twin blocks: first, top live matches, and then – events that have not yet begun. A separate block is dedicated to each game, indicating the type of sport and the name of the tournament, the names or names of opponents, the current time (or start time) of the match, and the place of its holding, as well as the odds for the outcome. From here you can go to the tournament itself and to a specific match to see a more detailed list. At the very bottom of the main page are online casino blocks.

Features of the mobile version 1xbet

The developers of 1xbet mobile initially set themselves the task of making sure that the light version is in no way inferior to the full-fledged version. Even if you do not have a PC or an account in the system, this is not a problem – you can register directly in the mobile version of the 1xBet website, and in several ways.

Like any other user of the 1xBet bookmaker, you can replenish your gaming account with Naira using only one mobile site and receive the 100% first deposit bonus promised on the main page. A full-fledged list is also available – just find the desired game in the live or pre-match lists, select the condition of your victory and place a bet. If you win, you can withdraw your money in a couple of clicks in a convenient way. In addition, the mobile version of the 1xBet website is highly customizable – you can choose your favorite tournaments and teams to find interesting events faster.

Mobile applications 1xbet

The light version of the site offers to immediately download the mobile software for those who find it more convenient. There are download links at the bottom of every 1xBet page. By clicking the Install button, we will go to the AppStore (in the case of an iOS device) or start downloading the Android application directly from the site.

Visually, the application for a smartphone is practically no different from the mobile version of the site and offers the same functions. The key difference is that there is no need to launch the browser, which often turns out to be gluttonous and consumes a lot of hardware resources. Against this background, the application works a little faster.