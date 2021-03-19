fbpx
19 People Die Of Food Poisoning After Eating Turtle

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ForeignNEWS

19 People Die Of Food Poisoning After Eating Turtle

March 19, 2021068
19 People Die Of Food Poisoning After Eating Turtle

Nineteen people, nine of whom are children, have died from food poisoning in Madagascar after eating a turtle, Madagascar sources said on Thursday.

Thirty-four people were hospitalised on Monday in Vatomandry, in the east of the island, after eating the protected species, the Health and Food Safety Control Agency said.

Ten of them died, it said.

Another nine people, all of them children, died at home after eating meat from the same turtle, region’s governor said.

Health authorities have warned against eating turtles, as well two dozen species of fish, which feed on algae that can be toxic during the November-March hot season.

READ ALSO: GTBank Releases 2020 Full Year Audited Results, Reports PBT of ₦238.1 Billion

Dozens of food poisonings occur each year in coastal Madagascar and deaths are common.

Sixteen fatalities were recorded in two incidents in the 2017-18 hot season.

About Author

19 People Die Of Food Poisoning After Eating Turtle
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Southern States Target Food Self Sufficiency In Wake Of North's Blockade [ MAIN ]AGRIC BUSINESSNEWSSOCIETY
March 2, 20210333

Southern States Target Food Self Sufficiency In Wake Of North’s Blockade

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The decision by food vendors in the northern part of Nigeria to cut off supply to the southern part of the country has elicited reactions with some southern
Read More
March 17, 2014050

Liverpool Tears United Apart In A 3-0 Win At Old Trafford

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram English Premier Club,Liverpool yesterday made its mark as thoroughbreds at the Old Trafford Stadium as they brought down Manchester United in a 3-0 victory.
Read More
December 6, 2013074

Mandela Dies At 95

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram After a long battle of lung infection, the South African apartheid hero,Nelson Mandela, has passed at age 95, the Agence France Presse ,AFP, reports. Mandel
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.