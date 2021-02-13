1,800 Beneficiaries To Receive N20,000 In FG’s Cash Grant Scheme

February 13, 2021 35

The Federal Government Cash Grant scheme aims at disbursing the sum of N20,000 each to 1,800 individuals in the Surulere 1 Federal Constituency, Lagos State.

The scheme was launched by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila.

Speaking virtually to beneficiaries and other people present at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Thursday, Gbajabiamila said that the programme was aimed at “the upliftment of the people of Surulere”.

He said that the federal government Cash Grant scheme would support the beneficiaries in their trading to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

The lawmaker said, “This is another programme for the upliftment of the people of Surulere; it’s a Federal Government cash grant to be given to about 1,800 of you.

“Each of you will be given N20, 000 to assist in your trading and whatever business you are doing and to cushion the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Federal Government’s cash grant is a programme designed among other things, to reduce poverty across the country and cushion the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic.

“There will be many more programmes coming up in Surulere. Surulere remains number one and will continue to be number one, Insha Allah.

“So, we will continue to work hard for you from here in Abuja. If you look around everywhere in Surulere, there is one thing or the other going on in every ward. We will continue to do more.

“So, I wish you well and I wish this programme continues and you continue to observe the Covid-19 protocols -social distancing, using sanitisers; these are very important.

“More importantly, I hope everyone has registered as a member of the All Progressives Congress? If you have like I said on Saturday when I did my own registration, that is when you can take ownership of the party and say that this party truly belongs to you. If you are not registered and your name is not in the register, you cannot say the party truly belongs to you”.