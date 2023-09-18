180 Teachers in Enugu State embark on Advanced STEM Training curtesy Teacher Aid Initiative and TY Danjuma Foundation

In a significant move to bolster STEM education in Enugu State public schools, 180 teachers have embarked on a six-month project-based STEM training. This initiative, a collaborative effort between Teacher Aid Initiative (TAI) and TY Danjuma Foundation, is centred on arming teachers with advanced tools and methodologies, amplifying the impact of teaching in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics subjects.

The training was inaugurated with a two-day immersive session, attended by the participating teachers and luminaries from the educational sector. Among the attendees were representatives from the Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB), Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB), Science Technical and Vocational Schools Management Board (STVSMB), Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), and other esteemed educational institutions.

Aligning with the TY Danjuma Foundation’s mission, this initiative is poised to transform the educational landscape. By immersing teachers in hands-on experiences and equipping them with innovative STEM teaching tools, both TAI and TY Danjuma Foundation are setting the stage for a richer, more engaging learning experience for students in Enugu State.

“We are thrilled about our collaboration with the Teacher Aid Initiative,” said Rachael Samndi, Project Officer at TY Danjuma Foundation. “Together, we are committed to empowering teachers in Enugu State with the necessary skills and knowledge required for effective STEM instruction. We firmly believe that investing in teacher training is instrumental in enhancing educational outcomes.”

Adeola Ojeleye, Founder of Teacher Aid Nigeria, remarked, “At TAI, our vision goes beyond just training. We aim to ignite a passion for STEM in our students, shaping them into future leaders and innovators. This initiative will not only enhance the development of children already inclined towards STEM but will also inspire countless others to envision a future in STEM-related careers.”

Recent statistics highlight a growing gap in STEM education across Africa, underscoring the pressing need to invest in initiatives that inspire and prepare the next generation for STEM careers. This collaboration between TAI and TY Danjuma Foundation is a testament to their commitment to bridging this gap, fostering an environment where students are not only learners but also future leaders in STEM.