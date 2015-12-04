Shareholders Approve PZ Cussons’ Merger with Tower and Power

Shareholders of PZ Cussons, PZ Tower and PZ Power, earlier this week approved merger of the firms in line with the Investment and Securities Act 2007 regulations.

The merger was approved at an Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) at the Green Legacy Resorts in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

PZ Tower, PZ Power are wholly owned entities of PZ Cussons and upon the conclusion of the merger, both companies would be fused with the parent parent entity – PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc.

In his remarks at the EGM, the Chairman, PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, Chief Kola Jamodu(CFR), lauded the shareholders for their “support and trust,” assuring that the Board would continue to manage business changes positively in line with current realities.