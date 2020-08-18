150 Nigerian Engineers Training in China to Operate Lagos-Ibadan Railway – Amaechi

Nigeria’s Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, said that 150 Nigerian engineers are currently being trained in China to operate the Lagos-Ibadan railway.

This was announced by Presidential Media Aide, Tolu Ogunlesi, in a statement released on Twitter, yesterday.

According to the statement, the Minister also clarified that only 560 Chinese were hired to work on the Lagos-Ibadan rail, out of the 20,000 workers currently engaged in the project. In other words, majority of those working on the project are Nigerians.

“We have over 150 Nigerians being trained as Engineers in China. The Chinese are also building two training institutions for us, one at Idu (Abuja) and the other one is the Transportation University in Daura, Katsina state,” Amaechi said.