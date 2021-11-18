15 Quickteller Users Win All-Expense Paid Trip To One Africa Music Fest In Dubai

November 18, 2021 106

Africa’s leading consumer digital payment platform, Quickteller, powered by the Interswitch Group is rewarding 15 customers with an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai for the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest.

The company held the first raffle draw on Monday, November 8, at the Interswitch Office in Lagos, with five (5) customers emerging winners. The second raffle draw for the promo was held on Monday, November 15, and ten (10) additional Quickteller users were added to the list of winners, bringing the total number to 15.

The continent’s foremost music festival will be held in Dubai from Monday, 22nd to Saturday, 27th November 2021.

The winners were selected from a pool of Quickteller users, comprising new and existing customers who conducted at least three transactions in one week.

In line with corporate governance principles guiding consumer promos, the entire process, including the raffle draw, was conducted under the scrutiny of the representatives of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).

While congratulating the winners, the Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele said: “We remain focused on our efforts to reward and empower our numerous customers for their loyalty to the Interswitch brand. One of the ways we do this is by supporting our customers’ lifestyles and bringing them closer to their dreams.

“We recognise that the export of entertainment and musical talents are creating value for Nigeria and positioning the continent for more opportunities globally. Our objective, therefore, is to showcase African talents to the world, celebrate these incredible talents while staying true to our commitment to support the lifestyle aspirations of our consumers.”

Artistes billed to perform at the event include Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Flavour, and Ghanaian act, Sarkodie, among others.