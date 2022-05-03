fbpx

15% NAC Levy: Customs Agents Seek National Assembly’s Intervention

May 3, 2022066
The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), has disclosed its plan to write the National Assembly to express its grievance over the newly introduced 15% National Automotive Council (NAC) levy introduced by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on imported vehicles.

In a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria, acting National President of ANLCA, Kayode Farinto said the association would engage the lawmakers immediately after the  Eid al-Fitr break, adding that the Ministry of Finance must be dragged before the people’s representatives on this issue.

“The 15% National Automotive Council (NAC) levy would be pursued vigorously immediately after the Sallah break. I am assuring you that the leadership would engage the National Assembly on the insensitivity of the present government to the plight of the masses to have introduced the levy at this period when the economy is comatose. We will also ensure that the Federal Ministry of Finance is dragged before the people’s representatives on this matter,” the statement read.

It would be recalled that NAC in 2011, proposed 35% duty differentials between imported fully-built units and locally assembled cars. The proposal reportedly failed later.

But years after the introduction of the levy, the Customs on Saturday, April 9, 2022, reintroduced the 15% NAC levy on used imported vehicles.

Defending the action, the National Public Relations Officer, Timi Bomodi stated that the move was in compliance with the Economic Community of West Africa Common External Tariff.

He, therefore, charged agents to allow the process to work.

“I released the agreed procedures on clearance of Standard Chassis Vehicles that fall within VIN Valuation and Non-Standard Chassis Vehicles, salvage and ‘’accidented’’ vehicles a few days ago.

“We need to allow these new changes, going by all we go through in the hands of Customs’ various units to clear vehicles at the ports,” he added.

Imported Vehicle: Clearing Agents Plan Strike Over 15% Levy By Customs
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected].ng

