15-man Chinese Medical Team Arrive Nigeria (Pictures)

A 15-man medical team from China has arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The team arrived in Nigeria in a chartered Air Peace aircraft on Wednesday afternoon.

They are expected to assist Nigeria in efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehainre was at the airport to receive the medical team.

News that Chinese medical experts were coming into the country had split opinion, but the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Friday explained that they would complement ongoing efforts to tackle the pandemic.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, appealed to medical experts in the country to welcome and accept their help as many other countries had.

“I wish to clarify that all the countries of the world are seeking assistance and are receiving help in the fight against COVID-19 – even the United States is looking for help elsewhere,” Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said.

“The support coming from China is a cooperate social responsibility initiated by CCECC, a company with a total volume of infrastructural contracts in Nigeria worth over N10 billion.”

Source: Channels TV