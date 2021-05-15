149 Movies Produced In Lagos, Highest In Q1 2020 – NBS

May 15, 2021 105

Lagos topped the list of movies produced by location with 149 in the first quarter of 2020, according to a report by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report noted that there was a difference of -53.93 percent between the number of movies produced in the first quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020.

A total of 416 movies were produced in the first quarter of 2021 while 903 movies were made in the fourth quarter of 2020, the report said.

However, a comparison between the first quarters of both 2020 (407 movies) and 2021 showed a growth of 2.21 percent.

Giving a breakdown of the states that hosted the most production of movies, the report said that Lagos State topped the list (by location) in Q1 2021 “with 149 closely followed by Onitsha with 140 movies while Benin and Bauchi recorded the least with 2 movies each respectively.”

A table of movies produced between 2017 and 2021 shows a progressive move, as the number of movies produced increased annually.

The total number of movies produced in 2017 stood at 450 while 2018 was 565, 2019 was 700, 2020 was 2599, and the first quarter of 2021 has already taken off to a strong start despite the pandemic that swept across the globe.