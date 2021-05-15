fbpx
149 Movies Produced In Lagos, Highest In Q1 2020 – NBS

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSLETTER

149 Movies Produced In Lagos, Highest In Q1 2020 – NBS

May 15, 20210105
149 Movies Produced In Lagos, Highest In Q1 2020 - NBS

Lagos topped the list of movies produced by location with 149 in the first quarter of 2020, according to a report by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report noted that there was a difference of -53.93 percent between the number of movies produced in the first quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020.

A total of 416 movies were produced in the first quarter of 2021 while 903 movies were made in the fourth quarter of 2020, the report said.

However, a comparison between the first quarters of both 2020 (407 movies) and 2021 showed a growth of 2.21 percent.

READ ALSO: ESPN Gets TV Rights For Spain’s La Liga For $1.4bn

Giving a breakdown of the states that hosted the most production of movies, the report said that Lagos State topped the list (by location) in Q1 2021 “with 149 closely followed by Onitsha with 140 movies while Benin and Bauchi recorded the least with 2 movies each respectively.”

A table of movies produced between 2017 and 2021 shows a progressive move, as the number of movies produced increased annually.

The total number of movies produced in 2017 stood at 450 while 2018 was 565, 2019 was 700, 2020 was 2599, and the first quarter of 2021 has already taken off to a strong start despite the pandemic that swept across the globe.

About Author

149 Movies Produced In Lagos, Highest In Q1 2020 – NBS
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Airlines Blame Dollar Scarcity As Reason For High Airfares NEWSNEWSLETTER
July 6, 20200187

238 Nigerians Evacuated from Turkey Arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Two hundred and thirty-eight Nigerians who were stranded in Turkey arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday. The Nigerians in Di
Read More
July 17, 20170102

Naira Sees Modest Gain to N367/$ At Black Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Naira, on Friday, July 14, closed the week with an upswing at the Parallel Segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange market, making moderate gai
Read More
Gold CHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALCOVERNEWSLETTER
January 26, 2017087

Gold Tumbles by 1.2% to $1,196.40 an Ounce

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Gold futures, on Wednesday, January 25, dipped as investors turned their attention to a rise in U.S. equities, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossin
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.