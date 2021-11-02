fbpx

14 Countries Endorse Stricter Climate Target For Shipping Industry

November 2, 20210113
Denmark, the United States and 12 other nations on Monday expressed their support for the reduction of emissions by the global maritime sector to zero by 2050, a target to be developed during negotiations at the United Nations shipping agency.

The initiative which is being spearheaded by Denmark was announced on the sidelines of the U.N. COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. It aims to grow support among countries for the goal at the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which is contemplating fresh emissions-cutting measures by a 2023 deadline.

“We urge the IMO to take action to set ambitious targets to achieve zero emission shipping by 2050. Carbon-neutral shipping is vital to reaching our climate goals,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a news conference at COP26.

Belgium, Britain, Finland, France, Germany, Honduras, Hungary, Iceland, the Marshall Islands, Norway, Panama and Sweden also signed the maritime sector declaration.

It commits countries to “work at IMO to adopt such a goal, to adopt goals for 2030 and 2040 that place the sector on a pathway to full decarbonisation by 2050, and to adopt the measures to help achieve these goals.”

The IMO sets shipping regulations through its 175 member countries and aims to reach decisions through consensus. A tougher target would need approval from a majority, posing political challenges. Countries with big shipping industries including Japan and Greece did not sign the declaration.

An IMO spokesperson said it would hold discussions on proposals from countries for broader climate measures to be adopted in 2023.

“IMO is providing the global forum where member states can begin to forward their proposals for discussion,” the spokesperson said.

In 2018 the IMO adopted an objective to halve international shipping emissions by 2050 from 2008 levels. That would still fall far short of the net zero CO2 emissions that scientists say the world must achieve by 2050 to avoid the most calamitous impacts of climate change.

With around 90% of world trade transported by sea, global shipping accounts for nearly 3% of global CO2 emissions.

Decarbonising the sector will require huge investments to scale up production of green fuels and launch clean ships this decade. The world’s largest container line, Denmark’s Maersk, plans to operate its first carbon-neutral ship in 2023 using green methanol produced from renewable sources.

Some countries are pressing ahead with stricter policies. The 27-country European Union is considering a proposal to add shipping to the EU carbon market, forcing ship owners to pay a fee when they pollute.

