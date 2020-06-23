13 Additional Lawmakers in Imo Test Positive For COVID-19

Thirteen more members of the Imo State House of Assembly have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
The spokesman for the State Task Force on COVID-19, Chinedu Iwuala, confirmed this to Channels Television on Tuesday.
This brings the total number of lawmakers in the state who are COVID-19 positive to 14.
The infected lawmakers have gone into self-isolation and the State Assembly Complex in Owerri has remained shut since the first lawmaker was diagnosed with the virus.
More to follow…
Source: Channels TV