13 Additional Lawmakers in Imo Test Positive For COVID-19

Thirteen more members of the Imo State House of Assembly have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The spokesman for the State Task Force on COVID-19, Chinedu Iwuala, confirmed this to Channels Television on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of lawmakers in the state who are COVID-19 positive to 14.

The infected lawmakers have gone into self-isolation and the State Assembly Complex in Owerri has remained shut since the first lawmaker was diagnosed with the virus.

More to follow…

Source: Channels TV