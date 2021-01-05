12,000 Women In Kano Jigawa State To Receive FG Cash Grant

January 5, 2021 32

About 12,000 rural women in Kano and Jigawa states will receive cash grant from the Federal Government.

The Ministry of Humanitarian affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, said the grant would be given to 8,000 women in Kano State and 4,000 women in Jigawa State.

The ministry made this known in a statement signed by the Deputy Director Information at the ministry, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, on Tuesday.

The grants aimed to improve the livelihood of the vulnerable women as part of the ongoing Federal Government Cash Grant for Rural Women Project.

It said the Minister of Humanitarian affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, flag off ceremony of the project in Kano State.

Speaking through her representative, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, the minister stated that the project was introduced in 2020 to sustain the social inclusion agenda of the government.

“It is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural and peri-urban areas of the country,” she said.

“A cash grant of N20,000 will be disbursed to about 125,000 poor women across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.”

Farouq said the grant was expected to increase income and productive assets of target beneficiaries.

She urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the grant to generally contribute towards improving their living standards.

The Executive Governor of Kano State, Umar Ganduje, in his remarks, commended the administration of President Muhammad Buhari for initiating programmes that were geared towards improving the conditions of the poor and vulnerable in the society, especially women and children.

He appreciated the ministry for giving Kano State a reasonable slot of the project for rural women of Kano state.

The Governor who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Yusuf Gawuna, also requested for the expansion of the State Social Register to accommodate the remaining 29 LGAs of the state as well as additional beneficiaries of the loan (Trader Moni, Market Moni and Farmer Moni) in the next round of the programme, among others.

Also, over 4,000 beneficiaries across the 27 Local Government Councils of Jigawa State are to benefit from the Federal government grant for Rural Women Project.

The Minister of Humanitarian affairs, Sister Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, disclosed this while flagging off the disbursement of the grant in Dutse, Jigawa State capital.

She said, “I have been following your Excellency’s transformational effort and I am confident with this track record, various projects and programmes implemented by President Buhari’s Administration will have the desired impact on lives of the people of Jigawa State.”

The minister called on other stakeholders to support the Federal government in addressing the country’s developmental challenges.

The Executive Governor of Jigawa State, His Excellency, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar speaking through the Special Adviser on Economic Empowerment, Abba Mujjadadi, commended Federal Government’s gesture.

He noted that Jigawa State had benefitted from other Federal government Social Investment Programmes in the past such as GEEP, CCT, HGSFP, among others in the past.

The governor urged beneficiaries to make judicious use of the grant to assist themselves and their families.