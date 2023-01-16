12 Things To Know About Dangote Oil Refinery

The Dangote Oil Refinery has finally been completed and it will be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 24, 2023.
The Dangote refinery is situation on a land mass 6 times larger than Victoria Island, an island in Lagos.
Here are 12 things you should know about the Dangote oil refinery
- The Dangote Oil and Petrochemical Complex is a 650,000 BPD oil refinery. It is the largest single train oil refinery on the planet, the largest in Africa, the 7th largest oil refinery in the world.
- Mr Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, announced he would build a refinery in 2013, at that time, it costed $9 billion. It was not untill 2016 that construction started.
- The Refinery was originally meant to be built in the oil producing state of Ondo State, but due to lack of political will on the part Ondo State Government, Aliko Dangote moved the project to Lagos State, which, incidentally, just discovered oil.
- The refinery, along with its Petrochemical Plant, is expected to generate $20 billion yearly for Nigeria.
- The refinery will reposition Nigeria as an energy hub globally.
- It has the longest subsea gas pipeline in the world, with a total length of 1100km.
- The refinery has the capacity to generate electricity of up to 12,000 MegaWatts.
- It is a $25 billion investment, the largest single investment carried out on the African continent by an individual and the most expensive industrial complex in Africa, and perhaps the world.
- It will produce 50,000,000 litres (13,000,000 US gal) of Euro-V quality gasoline and 17,000,000 litres (4,500,000 US gal) of diesel daily, as well as aviation fuel and plastic products.
- It will provide 135,000 permanent jobs and overall 300,000 direct and indirect jobs.
- The refinery will have a Nelson complexity index of 10.5 which means that it is more complex than most refineries in the United States (average 9.5) or Europe (average 6.5).
- A few African Countries have shown interest in buying their refined oil from the Dangote Refinery.