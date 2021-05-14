12 Power Plants Generate Zero Electricity As Blackout Persists

May 14, 2021 145

About 12 power plants were unable to generate electricity on Thursday causing blackout in some parts of the country.

This is despite the efforts of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to restore power after a total system collapse that happened on Wednesday.

Seven of the affected plants where built under the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) and they are the Geregu II, Sapele II, Alaoji, Olorunsogo II, Omotosho II, Ihovbor, and Gbarain.

Other plants that did not generate any electrcity are Ibom Power, Rivers IPP, AES, ASCO and Egbin ST6.

Data from the Nigerian System Electricity Operator (NESO) showed that the total power generation as of 6am on Thursday declined to 3,927.9 megawatts from 4,272MW at the same time the previous day.

The data showed that generation capacity of 2,136.6MW could not be utilised as of 6am on Thursday as a result of gas constraints, low load demand by the distribution companies and water management.

Egbin, the nation’s biggest power station – located in Lagos, saw its output drop to 489MW as of 6am on Thursday from 776MW on Wedneday.

The national grid suffered another system collapse on Wednesday morning, throwing the country into blackout being experienced in parts of the country.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) isaid the system collapse happened around 11.01 am on Wednesday and was caused by voltage collapse on some parts of the grid.

The statement read, “TCN commenced grid recovery immediately after the collapse, from Shiroro Generating Station to Katampe TS Abuja, through the Shiroro – Katampe line at 11.29am and also through Delta Generating station to Benin Transmission substation and has reached Osogbo and parts of Lagos.”