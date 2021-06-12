12 Key Points From Buhari’s 2021 Democracy Day Speech To Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari in the early hours of Saturday gave a nationwide broadcast to address national issues and celebrate 2021 Democracy Day.
He pointed out the challenges of insecurity and loss of lives in the country and what the government is doing to address them.
The President also highlighted various interventions his administration had embarked on to improve the livelihood of Nigerians and grow the economy.
Here are key points from the speech delivered by the President Buhari on Saturday.
- In the last two years we have witnessed and overcome a good number of testy challenges that would have destroyed other nations especially relating to our collective security.
- The indefatigable CAN DO Spirit of the Nigerian has sustained us and would keep pushing us to put these challenges behind us.
- Unfortunately some of these challenges came in the shape of violent outrages leading to the loss of lives of many of our dear compatriots and the destruction of some of our infrastructure, including those devoted to improving our democratic processes.
- Once again, I want to render my sincere and heart-felt condolences to the families and friends of our gallant service men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty and as a sacrifice to keep Nigeria safe.
- I extend the same condolence to the families and friends of our country men, women and children who were unfortunate victims of such senseless arsons, kidnappings and murders.
- I also share the pains of families and direct victims of ransom-seeking, kidnaped victims who went through unimaginable trauma in the course of their forced imprisonment.
- Let me assure my fellow citizens that every incident, however minor, gives me great worry and concern and I immediately order security agencies to swiftly but safely rescue victims and bring perpetrators to justice.
- When you elected me as your President in 2015, you did so knowing that I will put an end to the growing insecurity, especially the insurgency in the North East, but the unintended consequences of our scattering them in the North East pushed them further in-country which is what we are now facing and dealing with.
- Unfortunately, like in most conflict situations, some Nigerian criminals are taking undue advantage of a difficult situation and profiteering therefrom with the misguided belief that adherence to the democratic norms handicaps this Administration from frontally and decisively tackling them.
- We are already addressing these obstacles and we will soon bring some of these culprits to justice.
- We are, at the same time addressing the twin underlying drivers of insecurity namely poverty and youth unemployment.
- Interventions led by Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria driving economic growth over the past 6 years are targeted mostly to the agricultural, services, infrastructure, power and health care sectors of the economy.
