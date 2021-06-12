12 Key Points From Buhari’s 2021 Democracy Day Speech To Nigerians

June 12, 2021 63

President Muhammadu Buhari in the early hours of Saturday gave a nationwide broadcast to address national issues and celebrate 2021 Democracy Day.

He pointed out the challenges of insecurity and loss of lives in the country and what the government is doing to address them.

The President also highlighted various interventions his administration had embarked on to improve the livelihood of Nigerians and grow the economy.

Here are key points from the speech delivered by the President Buhari on Saturday.