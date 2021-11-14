12 Dockworkers In NDLEA Detention Over N9.5bn Cocaine Shipment

November 14, 2021 96

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) stated that it has 12 dockworkers at the Apapa Seaport, Lagos in detention over the importation of cocaine valued at N9.5 billion.

Nigerian Navy personnel had on October 13, apprehended seafarers — comprising of 22 Thai citizens. The arrest was based on an intelligence report which emanated from the United Kingdom border force.

Chairman of the NDLEA, Buba Marwa had on October 26 ordered that an application be filed in court for the seizure of the vessel and detention of the suspects for two weeks, pending the conclusion of investigation and filing of criminal charges.

Consequently, the agency secured an interim order from a federal high court in Lagos for the seizure of MV Chayanee Naree(pictured), a vessel allegedly used to import 32.9 kilograms of cocaine into Nigeria.

He stated of the 18 dockworkers arrested six were set free after investigators found no incriminating evidence against them.

He noted that the remaining 12 with significant links were cooperating in the ongoing investigation.

“In line with the intelligence available, there is a syndicate of dockworkers, crew members with apparent international conspirators who work in synergy to traffic in illicit substances,” he said.

In the case of a criminal investigation of this magnitude, it is lawful and expedient to investigate those within the purview of the agency’s reasonable suspicion.

Two dockworkers said to have fled since the commencement of the investigation.

“All the agency’s actions are guided by international best practices and in line with global maritime standard operational procedure on arrest, seizure and detention of vessels and crew members.”