fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

12 Dockworkers In NDLEA Detention Over N9.5bn Cocaine Shipment

November 14, 2021096
Assets Seizure Vital To Crippling Operations Of Drug Cartels, Says Marwa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) stated that it has 12 dockworkers at the Apapa Seaport, Lagos in detention over the importation of cocaine valued at N9.5 billion.

Nigerian Navy personnel had on October 13, apprehended seafarers — comprising of 22 Thai citizens. The arrest was based on an intelligence report which emanated from the United Kingdom border force.

Chairman of the NDLEA, Buba Marwa had on October 26 ordered that an application be filed in court for the seizure of the vessel and detention of the suspects for two weeks, pending the conclusion of investigation and filing of criminal charges.

Consequently, the agency secured an interim order from a federal high court in Lagos for the seizure of MV Chayanee Naree(pictured), a vessel allegedly used to import 32.9 kilograms of cocaine into Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Buhari Jets To South Africa For Intra-African Trade Fair

He stated of the 18 dockworkers arrested six were set free after investigators found no incriminating evidence against them.

He noted that the remaining 12 with significant links were cooperating in the ongoing investigation.

“In line with the intelligence available, there is a syndicate of dockworkers, crew members with apparent international conspirators who work in synergy to traffic in illicit substances,” he said.

In the case of a criminal investigation of this magnitude, it is lawful and expedient to investigate those within the purview of the agency’s reasonable suspicion.

Two dockworkers said to have fled since the commencement of the investigation.

“All the agency’s actions are guided by international best practices and in line with global maritime standard operational procedure on arrest, seizure and detention of vessels and crew members.”

About Author

12 Dockworkers In NDLEA Detention Over N9.5bn Cocaine Shipment
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Exporters Who Fail To Repatriate Proceeds Of Export To Be Denied Banking Services - CBN BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
March 19, 20200487

CBN to Boost Local Manufacturing, Import Substitution with ₦1 trillion Funding

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday announced the injection of an additional N1 trillion across all critical sectors into the economy. The fund i
Read More
Pound COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
December 1, 20170182

Pound Hits Two-month Peak on Brexit Deal Hopes

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The British Pound Sterling topped $1.35 on Thursday, November 30, hitting a two-month peak, as hopes grew of a deal between Britain and the European Union a
Read More
Rashford NEWSLETTERSPORTS
October 29, 202001069

Rashford Scores Hattrick as Manchester United Demolish RB Leipzig

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score a clinical hat-trick as Manchester United continued their recent momentum by taking apart RB Leipzig in the Cham
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.