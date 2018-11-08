11 People Injured in California Bar Shooting

A shooter opened fire at a bar in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday night, leaving at least 11 people injured, California authorities said.

“I can’t tell you much about the shooter at this point. We are still looking for the shooter. We can’t confirm the shooter is in custody at this point,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian said at a news conference.

When deputies responded to the scene, he said, shots were still being fired. The injured included a deputy, Kuredjian said.

“I can’t tell you what the status of any of those that were shot is at this point,” he said.

People gathered near the scene of the shooting, hugging and crying as red and blue lights from police cars flickered in the background. Law enforcement officers hovered around the bar with flashlights and weapons drawn.