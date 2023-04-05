11 Minutes Of Exercising Each Day Will Improve Your Health

Do you believe there is no point in exercising at all if you can’t fit it all into a busy day?, If yes, then that mentality needs to be reconsidered.

Researchershaves discovered that as little as 11 minutes of moderate to vigorous aerobic activity/ exercising each day can reduce your risk of developing cancer, cardiovascular disease, or dying too soon.

Walking, dancing, jogging, running, cycling, and swimming are all aerobic exercises. Your heart rate and how hard you’re breathing while moving are good indicators of how intense an activity is.

An activity would typically be considered moderate intensity if it allowed talking but not singing. The inability to hold a conversation characterizes vigorous intensity.



Previous studies have shown a link between higher levels of physical activity and a decreased risk of chronic disease and early death. But it has proven more challenging to pinpoint how a person’s level of exercise affects the risk for these outcomes.

Researchers examined data from 196 studies, totaling more than 30 million adult participants who were followed for an average of 10 years, to examine this impact.

The majority of these researchers were from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. On Tuesday, the British Journal of Sports Medicine released the findings of this most recent study.

According to new research, adding 11 minutes of exercise to your day could reduce your risk of chronic disease and death.



The majority of the participants in the study had exercised for the minimum advised amount of 150 minutes per week, or 22 minutes per day.

Adults who engaged in 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous aerobic exercise per week had a 31% lower risk of passing away from any cause, a 29% lower risk of passing away from cardiovascular disease, and a 15% lower risk of passing away from cancer compared to inactive participants.



A 27% lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease and a 12% lower risk of developing cancer were associated with the same amount of exercise.

Dr. Leana Wen, a CNN Medical Analyst and professor of emergency medicine and public health at George Washington University who wasn’t involved in the study, said, “This is a compelling systematic review of existing research.”

“We already knew that there was a direct link between more physical activity and a lower risk of cancer, heart disease, and early demise.

This study backs it up and adds that even less exercise than the suggested 150 minutes per week can be beneficial.”



Even those who only engaged in half the minimum amount of recommended physical activity benefited. A 23% lower risk of early death was linked to accumulating 75 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, or about 11 minutes of exercise each day.

Additionally, 75 minutes of exercise per week was sufficient to lower the risk of developing cancer by 7% and cardiovascular disease by 17%. Any additional advantages were less significant after 150 minutes per week.



“Our findings should be good news,” said study author Dr. Soren Brage, group leader of the Physical Activity Epidemiology group in the Medical Research Council Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge, in a news release.

“If you are someone who finds the idea of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week a bit daunting, then our findings should be good news” He further said.

This is also a good starting point; if you discover that 75 minutes per week are doable, you might try gradually increasing it to the full recommended amount.



According to the World Health Organization, even if you don’t exercise to the recommended levels, engaging in some physical activity is preferable to doing none at all.



“If everyone achieved even half the recommended level of physical activity, one in ten premature deaths could have been avoided,” the study’s authors wrote. Additionally, “all incident cases of CVD (cardiovascular disease) and cancer would have been prevented in 10.9% and 5.2% of cases, respectively.”