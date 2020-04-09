11 Discos Working to Provide Free Electricity for Two Months

The 11 electricity distribution companies (Discos) in the country have said they are working to provide free electricity to all Nigerians for two months.

The Discos under the aegis of the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), said in a statement wednesday that the gesture was to help reduce the impacts of COVID-19 on Nigerians.

ANED’s Executive Director in charge of Research and Advocacy, Mr. Sunday Oduntan said in the statement that the details of the implementation would be provided soon.

“The Electricity Distribution Companies (Discos) recognise the challenging effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the economic and daily lives of our customers,” Oduntan said.

“In fulfillment of our commitments to the nation, we hereby align ourselves with the efforts of the National Assembly and the Federal Executive Council to mitigate the hardships that are currently being borne by our customers and other citizens all over the country.

“We commend the federal legislators, the Executive arm and The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for their initiative and we are committed to working with them to ensure more efficient power supply within this difficult period, as the nation battles with the ravages of COVID-19.

“We are also completely aligned with the plans to ensure palliative measures, including free electricity supply to all Nigerians for two months, to make life easier, during the lockdown period. Details of implementation will come soon.

“Again, as a key utility player in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), we hereby reiterate our commitment to improving service delivery to the nation during this pandemic period and thereafter.”

Source: THISDAY