fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BizWomanBUSINESS & ECONOMY

100m Women Set To Be Empowered With $10b

March 10, 20220116
CBN

Impact Investment Exchange (IIX) has launched the Orange Bond Initiative to empower 100 million women and girls to achieve the United Nations’ 17 SDGs. Orange is the colour of UN’s SDG 5: Gender Equality – and the Orange Bonds are expected to unlock $10 billion for gender-lens investing by 2030.

IIX will also partner with other Steering Committee members to design a Sovereign Orange Bond for Africa.

Founder and CEO of IIX, Durreen Shahnaz, said: “We will not stop innovating finance until the world recognises the power of investing in women as the greatest untapped economic and social accelerator of our time. The Orange Bond Initiative™ will lay the foundation for a gender-equal financial system that includes the 99 per cent and the Global South.

Despite important progress, the COVID-19 pandemic and climate crisis have jointly exacerbated the regressive effects on gender equality, and the eradication of the global gender gap is still set back by a century.

This year, IIX will address these issues head-on by issuing the first ‘Orange Bond’ based on the award-winning IIX Women’s Livelihood Bond™ Series structure.”

Australia’s Ambassador for Women and Girls, Christine Clarke, said: “As we look to a future economic recovery from the pandemic, women must not be an afterthought. Inclusive growth builds on leadership from emerging markets, and innovative financial instruments can put women at the centre. Australia commends IIX for bringing together the Orange Bond Initiative to realise our shared vision of economic growth and women’s empowerment.”

NLC Threatens Fresh Strike, Here’s Why



Related tags :

About Author

100m Women Set To Be Empowered With $10b
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

June 3, 20150271

Swiss Re Wants To Tap Into Nigeria’s Economy

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd, Swiss Re, is in talks with Nigerian insurers to buy minority stakes in Africa’s largest economy. Swiss Re’s chief execu
Read More
Stock Market Investors Lose N383bn In October BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
August 9, 20160238

FMDQ Lists N16.79billion UPDC Commercial Paper

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Over the counter security trading platform, FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange, has listed the N16,799,893,000.00 Commercial Paper (UPDC CP) of UACN Property Deve
Read More
January 9, 20162523

RenCap Proposes N250/$1 Currency Adjustment

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   Analysts at Renaissance Capital (RenCap) have stated that it would be nice if Nigeria adjusts its currency this January to about $250/$1. Adjusting t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.