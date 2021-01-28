fbpx
100,000 Businesses Have Gotten Free CAC Registration – FG

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERSME Biz

100,000 Businesses Have Gotten Free CAC Registration – FG

January 28, 2021012
100,000 Businesses Have Gotten Free CAC Registration - FG

The federal government has stated that one hundred thousand micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have received free Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration.

The federal government rolled out the offer in October 2020 as a way of softening the impact of coronavirus on businesses.

Data provided by the federal government via its Twitter handle @NigeriaGov on Wednesday states that, of the 100,000 beneficiaries, 92,000 are youth owned businesses.

READ ALSO: CBN Has Boosted Food Security With ₦555bn Disbursement To Farmers – Emefiele

“Pleased to announce that we have hit a milestone of 100,000 Business Names registered free of charge by @cacnigeria1 as part of the @SurvivalFund_ng. Registering these existing and new businesses brings them into the formal economy, with benefits for the Govt and the businesses,” the tweet read.

Under the N75 billion survival fund scheme, the government aims to register 250,000 new businesses from all parts of the country with the CAC, free of charge. It also includes the payroll support and guaranteed off take schemes.

Recently, the FG announced that it had extended registration for the payroll support scheme to enable some states meet their quota.

Excluding Benue, Plateau, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Rivers and the federal capital territory (FCT) from states eligible to register, it said the survival fund payroll support portal would be reopened from January 27th to February 2nd, 2021 for businesses across education, hospitality and general sector.

About Author

100,000 Businesses Have Gotten Free CAC Registration – FG
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

March 30, 2016142

Skye Bank Expects Lower Earnings on Impairment Charges

Skye Bank Plc is expected to report a decline in profit for the financial year ended December 31, 2015. In a profit warning notification to the capital market community, the management of Skye Bank Pl
Read More
Nuclear Power NEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
May 24, 2018071

Lagos to Kick Off Embedded Power Project in July

The Lagos State Embedded Power Programme is targeted towards generating 3,000 megawatts electricity for the State within the next three to five years. Commissioner for Energy, Mr. Olawale Oluwo disclo
Read More
Six Persons Test Positive for COVID-19 COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
April 10, 2020064

COVID-19: Lagos State to Commence House-to-House Search for Symptomatic Patients

With a steady rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, in which Lagos State is the epicentre, the state government yesterday unfolded plans to begin a house-to-house search to identify those s
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon