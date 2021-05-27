fbpx
100 Persons Reported Missing As Boat Capsizes In Kebbi

May 27, 2021092
Over 100 persons have been reported missing at Corner Libata in Kebbi State after a boat capsized.

About 180 persons were said to have been aboard the boat which capsized 30 minutes after taking off from Loko Mina in Niger State.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello while speaking on the development, described the incident as unfortunate sympathized with the families, relatives, and close associates of those who died in the mishap.

The Victims, most of whom are traders were said to be heading to a market in Kebbi State when the accident took place.

Authorities said that search and rescue operations are ongoing. 20 persons were said to have been rescued with the bodies of four others recovered from the deep.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

