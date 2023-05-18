100 Healthcare Innovations Compete For The NLNG Award

The NLNG Prize for Science got 100 entries, according to the Nigerian Liquefied Gas, Natural.

The advisory board of the award has chosen the theme for this year’s competition, “Innovation for Enhancement of Healthcare Therapy,” and the innovators will be vying for it.

This information was presented at a press conference that took place recently to present the entries to the judges in preparation for the start of the adjudication process in Lagos.

The Chairman of the prize’s Advisory Board, Prof. Barth Nnaji, received the entries from NLNG’s General Manager for External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mr. Andy Odeh, who was represented by the Manager of Government Relations, Godson Dienye. Nnaji then gave the entries to the judges.

According to Andy, the 2023 NLNG Prize’s theme fits in nicely with the business’s health-related activities. He cites earlier COVID-19 activities as well as their Hospital Support Programme, which aims to improve the capacities of 12 teaching hospitals located around the nation’s diverse geopolitical zones.

As we are all aware, healthcare around the world is currently facing unprecedented problems. The COVID-19 epidemic has highlighted the need for creative solutions to some of the most critical healthcare problems we are currently facing.

The Nigeria Prize for research acknowledges the critical role that technology and research play in the effort to provide our population with better healthcare.