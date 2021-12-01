100 Happy New Month Messages, New Month Prayers For December 2021

December 1, 2021 48

A very Happy new month of December messages, prayers, quotes for all on Bizwatch Nigeria.

Every first day of a new month, many expect good wishes from their friends, family members, and loved ones, hence, a need to compile one.

1. May you get to the zenith of life and access every good thing of life this month my dear. You are too loaded to be stranded.

2. The Destiny of sugarcane is to be cut at the time of its sweetness May you not be cut off at the time for u to flourish & Prosper You will Fulfil your destiny in Jesus Name Happy New Month.

3. Wishing you a fabulous new month, a month with new experiences waiting for you. Happy New Month…

4. I love to talk to you at this moment, before the start of the new month. Now i am sure, my month will be very good. You are always lucky for me. Happy New Month…

5. May your tomorrow be brighter, May this new month be more successful, I wish this month brings more inspiration and love in your life, Happy new month.

6. Our God is a mighty God. He is the God of each year God over weeks and God over year. This May, He will make everything work for you. He will surprise you and give you the best of Happiness. Happy New Month.

7. Just Like the Eagle, You’ll fly Like Gold, You will be Valued Like the Sun, You shall shine bright Like the river,

You shall flow unlimited Like the Palm Tree, You shall Flourish and like Money, You shall be Useful. Happy New Month.

8. Always welcome new day of the new month… As it boosts our capabilities and energies to achieve anything. It brings new hopes, new strength to buckle up for a better future.

Happy New Month.

9. But the path of the just is as the shining light, that shineth more and more unto the perfect day.(Proverbs 4:18). Everyday of you life this Month of October will be better than the previous day. Happy New month!

10. Always look forward towards your future. Fill your eyes and heart with motivation, Push yourself and boosts your capabilities to achieve what you want, May you gain confidence and believe in what you do, Wish you a happy Month.

11. Just Like the Eagle, You’ll fly to greater heights, You will be Valued Like the Gold, You shall shine bright Like the Sun, You shall flow unlimited Like the River, You shall Flourish like a Palm Tree, You shall be Useful. Welcome to a new month.

12. Forget about the days and night, ups and downs, good and bad of the previous month. Its time to launch your hope for the best. Wish you a best New Month ahead.

13. Here is the wish for you for the new upcoming month. May this month be the best and happy month for you. Happy New Month.

14. In this new month, Your Joy will be complete, Victory Songs will not cease from your Mouth and Each New Day will bring you closer to the Fullness of your Destiny.

15. Hey, Buddies, this is the opening day of the new month And it preserves to be a new create of your life as well. Take a lengthy breathing and begin Going advance towards your purpose. Best of good fortune. Happy New Month!

16. Pray to God at the start of the month so that He will help you in every matter of life throughout the month. Have a Nice New Month.

17. Forget the last and welcome new month with whole your heart. May you have sunny days and calm nights ahead. Happy New Month.

18. New month, new challenges, new hopes, new goals…I hope you beat every challenge and achieve your goals this month successfully. Happy New Month.

19. Always look forward towards your future. Fill your vision and mind with motivation, Project yourself and boost your capabilities to achieve what you want, May you gain confidence and believe in what you do, Wish you a happy Month.

20. Life is too short. Enjoy and have fun. Forgive your friends. Love by heart. Laugh out loud. Do everything that makes you smile. Enjoy New Month and Be Cool. Wish you a warm, Sweet and happy New Month. This month, make a plan to spend the quality time with your loved ones and with me too. Happy New Month.

21. Pray for God’s direction at the start of the month so that He will help you in every aspect of your life throughout the month. Have a Nice New Month

22. As the new month begins, Here are my wishes for you:

May this month keep you healthy, May you achieve all of your daily targets; May you remain happy and whole; May this month be better than all of the previous months of this year! Happy New Month to you.

23. Forget about the days and night, ups and downs, good and bad of the previous month. Its time to launch your hope for the best. Wish you a best New Month ahead.

24. Happy new month wishes from us! May these days not go to waste, make every second count, and don’t let anyone make you negative or unhappy, because as they say “Happiness is the only thing worth fighting for in your life! Happy New Month my dear”

25. As the new month starts, Here are my wishes for you, May this month keeps you healthy, May you be achieving target every day, May you remain happy the whole, May you learn new things every day, May this month be better than all of the previous months of this year! Happy New Month.

26. As long as there is God in Heaven, you will never know shame but joy everlasting. A happy new month to you.

27. Every spirit working to re-position your destiny shall perish by fire and you shall overcome all challenges in this month.

28. This shall be your best month and the following months shall be better. Enjoy the best of the month!

29. Of all that will testify around you at the end of this month, you shall take the lead. Happy new month to you.

30. Your wealth and miracles will arrive this month, and your peace and joy shall be permanent. Happy birthday to you.

31. As from today, you will rise above limitations and you shall testify to God’s goodness in all that concerns you. Happy new month.

32. Your success this month shall attract celebrations. Watch out for the best. Happy new month.

33. The devil will not hack into the secret of your success this month and forever. Have a blessed month.

34. The evil ones shall not manipulate the password to your JOY and FAVOUR this month. Enjoy the best of the month.

35. YOU and your FAMILY are born to win and rule and so shall your testimony be this month. A happy new month to you and yours.

36. Remain blessed. Remain unshaken. The Lord has got your back this month. A happy new month to you.

37. I see this month answering all your heart desires. Be expectant. Happy new month.

38. This month, your expectations shall not be cut short and your testimony shall not be hindered. Happy new month.

39. In all that you will do this month, God shall be your guide. You shall succeed. Happy new month.

40. Don’t worry about the past months, this month will end in praise. Just be hopeful. Happy new month.

41. As we watch the day unfolds and nobody is able to stop it, so shall your hopes, dreams, and aspirations be unstoppable this month and beyond. Do have a happy new month.

42. By the end of this month, everything will turn around for your good. Watch it and believe it! Happy new month to you dear.

43. In this month and beyond, you shall be a point of reference, a channel of blessings, a symbol of desirable successes and a celebrated achiever. Happy new month.

44. Stay permanently blessed and have a blissful month. It’s your month of joy and laughter. Happy new month, dear.

45. In this new month, the voice that parted the Red Sea shall make a way for you where you think there is no way. Happy new month, dear.

46. The Lord that brought water out of rock will open the doors of unimaginable blessings for you this month and beyond. Happy new month to you and your family.

47. By the grace of God, every unpleasant event shall answer to a miracle this month. Have a blessed month.

48. This month among your peers, fresh testimonies shall be your portion. Enjoy every moment of the new month.

49. This new month and beyond accelerated favour shall locate you and irreversible success shall be your daily experience. Best of the month to you!

50. In this new month and beyond you shall laugh over every situation and tears of sorrow shall never drop from your eyes. Have a blessed month.

51. I Wish you a happy new month with lots of blessings and fulfilments. This new month has a lot of glory for you in-store. What you lost last month you shall regain this month. Happy New Month!

52. This new month shall take back all the negativities of the past months and bestow upon you the abundance of positivities and make your life more fabulous than it was. I wish you the best in this new month.

53. This New Month shall embrace you with loads of love and decorate you with colors Of blessings like a rainbow to make your life worth the best in the world. Happy New Month, dear!

54. If you didn’t achieve what you wished and hoped for last month, don’t worry. Another new month is here for all your unfulfilled wishes and expects to come to past. Happy New Month.

55. Unlike other months, this New Month will not only make you older but will also make you wiser and greater. Welcome to the month of greatness. You are a blessing to me. Happy New Month.

56. New Month, New Hope, New Blessings, New Life, New Fulfilment, New Health New Goals, New Joy, New Songs, and New Challenges. This New month you shall conquer every challenge that crosses your path and achieve your goals. Happy New month.

57. This New Month shall bring a plethora of changes in your life. These changes shall be positive changes. It will move your life to a greater height. I want you to expect everything to turn around for your good. Happy New Month, my dear.

58. Here is another New Month. The newness of the month shall bring you unlimited happiness. This month shall rain blessings on you. This New month shall mark the beginning of God’s work in your life. I wish you a lovely and Happy New month.

59. This New Month you shall be as bright as the moon, you shall shine like the sun. You will be of value like Diamonds. This New Month shall bring you divine blessings. I wish you a pleasant and happy new month.

60. May This New Month Bring you Happiness, Success and a life filled with Peace, Hope, and Togetherness of your Family and Friend. I wish you a Happy New Month.

Happy New Month Prayers

61. Wishing you a New Month that is Sparking with Fun and Masti, Bursting with Joy and Love and crackling with Cheers and Laughter! Happy New Month. Have a blast.

62. May this brand New Month discover and make you Fresher, Happier, Healthier, More Joyful, More Cheerful and More Satisfied. I wish you a Happy New Month.

63. Somethings may be left undone, and some words may be left unsaid. Some feelings may be left unexpressed, but a person like you can never be forgotten. I wish you a Happy New Month.

64. Lighten up your environment with your brightest smiles and make way for cheers with your good deeds this New Month. It’s going to be a month of blessing and fulfillment. May the rest of your days be memorable.

65. May this New Month bring you Happiness, not Tears, Joy and not Sorrow. Always remember that in this New Month, all your problems must meet its end. Have a lovely New Month.

66. May this New Month fill your heart with Love, Hope, Faith, Cheers, Happiness, Tranquility, and peace. I wish you a Happy New Month devoid of pains!

67. In this New Month, may God bless you with style to convert all your dreams which you couldn’t achieve these past months into reality in this New Month. I wish to say a Happy New Month to you.

68. Do away with Hate, Lust, Jealousy, Grudge, Animosity, Greed from your heart this New Month and replace them with Love, Commitment, Support, Compassion, Honesty, and Contentment, I wish you a very Happy New Month.

69. In life, there is a season for everything, a time to be Sad and a time to be Happy. I pray that this New Month brings to you happiness and joy forever and ever. I wish you a lovely New Month.

70. On my way to this month, I met Peace, Happiness, Harmony, Love, Good Health and Joy. They needed a permanent site to erect their structures. So I gave them your address, and I hope they will arrive safely. Happy New Month.

71. May the light of greatness shine upon your life this New Month and fill your days with the blessings of Peace, Happiness, and Goodwill. Happy New Month.

72. I wish you a month of Happiness, Success, Peace, Prosperity, Good Health and Wealth, Also a New Month of Love and Laughter. Happy New Month.

73. May this New Month Open up for you Good Ways, Fill your heart with New Hopes and bring for you Promises of Better Days! I wish you a Happy and Prosperous New Month!

74. I pray that throughout this New Month may your life be filled with the celebration of Happiness and Joy. I wish you a Joyous, Happy and Prosperous New Month with God’s Blessings. Happy New Month.

75. It’s a New Month! I pray that this New Month brings the warmth of love and lead your path of life towards a positive direction that will bring out the best of you. Happy New Month.

76. I Hope this New Month reignites your hopes and courage, alongside the passion and zeal to achieve your desires. I wish you all the best this month could offer. Happy New Month.

77. May this New Month strengthen you with the courage and zeal to conquer your challenges and convert them to positivity. I wish you greater heights this New Month. Happy New Month, dear.

78. In this New Month, may you view the world with a positive outlook, speak your heart out with confidence, listen to others as well as your inner voice and you will be on the right road in the right direction. Happy New Month.

79. May you be blessed abundantly to spend this New Month with your parents, friends and loved ones. Be grateful, and you will have only good things come your way this month. Happy New Month!

80. To put an end to something old, we have to start something new, that is the reason why last month ended for this new month to start. I wish you a Happy and Lovely New Month with a joy-filled heart. Happy New Month.

81. Hope you scatter joy and happiness wherever you go this New Month and get the same in return. I wish you greatness and more grace this New Month. Happy New Month to you!

82. Every New Month gives us the perfect opportunity to start something new and fresh. So do your bit this New Month and make the world a better place for yourself and others. Happy New Month!

83. May God bless you and keep you protected and in good health so that you can witness many more such New Months! But first of all, enjoy this New Month and stay happy! Happy New Month, my dear.

84. Even though last month presented to you various obstacles and hurdles, be proud that you managed to overcome all and cross the bridge to another New Month. May you continue to be this firm and win over all your shortcomings. Happy New Month.

85. May this New Month bring you a peace-filled life, warmth, and togetherness in your family and much prosperity! Happy New Month!

86. When the New Month arrives, it brings along sets of new ideas and ways to make our lives from good to better and ultimately from better to best. Happy Lovely New Month.

87. I wish that this New Month turns out to be an exceptional one for you, filling each day with a peak of health, an abundance of happiness and sunshine, bountiful luxury and prosperity and Zen-like serenity.

88. May God spread the peace all around and bring success to you and everyone around your life this New Month. Happy New Month.!

89. May you experience the delight of love that will calm all tears away, bring genuine companions to stroll close to you, through every single day of this New Month. Happy New Month!

90. May this New Month be brighter than the past one, enveloped in goodness and wellbeing, bliss and endowments. Happy New Month.

91. Let this New Month give you all the strength and courage to conquer Negativity and convert them to enhance your positivity. Happy New Month.

92. In this New Month may we continue to share the genuine relationship that adds happiness and brings warm blessings to our lives. Happy New Month.

93. Have it at the back of your heart that each day of the New Month would keep making your good to get better and your better to become best. Happy New Month.

94. In this New Month, I wish you to have the zeal and courage to struggle and achieve your dreams and also may the blessings of the Almighty help you emerge a conqueror as you strive. Happy New Month.

95. May this New Month be filled with adoration, happiness, and cheers, and may you pass them on to those who live around you too. Happy New Month.

96. Just like a new bloom spreads fragrance around, let this New Month also fill your life with Happiness, Cheers, Joy, and Hope. Happy New Month!

97. Learn from your mistakes in the past months so that you can avoid them in this New Month. My wish for you this new month is for things to go your way and keep that awesome smile on your face all through the New Month.

98. The old month is gone and a New Month is just right in front of us. May you meet all the opportunities that it has to offer so you can use them in gratifying your hopes and desires. Happy New Month.

99. This New Month may you always be at war with your vices and peace with your virtues and may each day of this New Month make you a better and more exceptional person. Happy New Month.

100. As the Sun rises every morning, so shall your greatness emerge throughout this month and forever, in the same of Jesus. Happy new month.

Please note that the messages contained in this article were not originally compiled by this author but were edited where necessary.