100 Happy New Month Messages For March 2022

Welcome to the month of March, the third month of the year 2022, send amazing messages, prayers and wishes to your family, friends and loved ones this new month.

Truly, getting the right words and putting together a well-meaning message to wish our loved ones a happy month can be tedious.

However, BizwatchNigeria has collated messages, prayers and wishes for the month of March.

Happy New Month Well Wishes For Family And Friends This February

As you’ve stepped into the month of February, your shall experience positive changes in your life. Happy New Month to you.

Breakthrough, blessings and happiness shall be yours today and always. Happy New Month to you, my lovely son.

May God right every wrong in your life, and make every crooked path straight. Happy New Month, my beautiful daughter.

It’s my prayer that God will preserve you today and throughout the month. Happy New Month to you, my dearest brother.

May you continue to flourish and glow, even in the face of the uncertainties of life. Happy New Month to you, my dearest cousin.

Enjoy your month of February to the fullest, with your goals and dreams being fulfilled. Happy New Month, my amazing son.

Divine success, unmerited favour and joy unspeakable shall be yours forever. Happy New Month, my wonderful child.

May God fix whatever is broken in you today and all through the month. Happy New Month, my beautiful sister.

I pray that God will visit you with a double portion of His blessings and joy. Happy New Month to you, my beautiful aunt.

Uncommon blessings, favour and prosperity will be yours today and forever. Happy New Month to you, my sweet sister.

30 days more to the New Year, 335 days gone in your present past, May you reap everything new this month. Amen. Happy new month.

You will lend to many, you will not borrow from any. You will not know lack. The Lord will bless the works of your hand and make your way prosperous. Happy new month.

This new month, you will abide under the shadow of the Most High. You will be divinely protected and catered for. No harm shall come to you. No evil shall come near your dwelling. Happy New Month.

May each day of this month show forth the goodness of God in your life. May songs of praise flow ceaselessly from your lips. May month be your best yet. Happy New Month.

Every of your little efforts this month shall yield massive returns. Your massive efforts shall yield overflowing blessings. Your glory will shine for all to see. You will be celebrated in no small measure. Happy New Month.

In this new month, may you increase on all sides, may your heart leap like a well-fed kid in the fields. May you grow in leaps and bounds. There’s no dulling your shine, no holding you back. Have a beautiful month ahead.

In February and beyond, “The LORD is your shepherd; you shall not want. He maketh you to lie down in green pastures: He leadeth you beside the still waters” Ps 23:1-2. Happy new month.

May the peace of the Lord that has always been with you, never leave you. Happy new month.

You are made for signs and wonders. May the good Lord never stop doing wonders in your life and family. Happy new month.

May the Lord who parted the red sea, part you and your problems, this month. Happy new month.

This new month, may the Lord surprise you with new testimonies. Happy new month.

Cheers to a new month, and another chance for us to get it right. Happy new month.

As new is the month, new shall be your hopes and expectations. Amen.

Your destiny will not be truncated. May the Lord continue to place you higher above your enemies. Happy new month to you.

Happy New Month Prayers

The seed breaks the ground naturally. Your praise knocked on heaven and heaven has responded. In February,u will receive a GOODNEWS. Your ear will hear happy news.

Welcome to February. Unending favour, prosperity, and good health are my wishes for you. Wishing U the very best in all your endeavours this month and beyond. CHEERS!!!

This February, your going out and coming in shall be blessed and favoured. Happy New Month to you, brother.

May the light of greatness shine upon your life this new month and fill your days with the blessings of Peace, Happiness, and Goodwill. Happy New Month.

On my way to this month, I met Peace, Happiness, Harmony, Love, Good Health, and Joy. They needed a permanent site to erect their structures. So I gave them your address, and I hope they will arrive safely. Happy new month.

May this New month open up for you in good ways, fill your heart with new hopes and bring for you promises of better days! I wish you a happy and prosperous new month!

I pray that throughout this New Month may your life be filled with the celebration of happiness and joy. I wish you a joyous, happy, and prosperous new month with God’s blessings. Happy new month.

It’s a New Month! I pray that this new month brings the warmth of love and lead your path of life towards a positive direction that will bring out the best of you. Happy new month.

A happy new month to you. May God keep you and your household safe, throughout the month.

I wish you a very happy new month full of God’s peace and divine blessings.

Miracles never cease to happen in the lives of the children of God. May miracles never cease to happen in your life. Happy new month.

As long as you serve the Lord, the devil will have no place in your life and family. Happy new month.

May this new month mark the beginning of greater things in your life and family. Happy new month.

Happy new month. May the eyes of God keep you from all the enemies of your progress.

Greater opportunities, good fortunes, positive way of good success, shall be yours, throughout this month and beyond. A happy new month to you.

The God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, will never leave you and your household empty. Happy new month.

This new month, new shall be the songs in your mouth. Amen. A happy new month to you and your family.

We got not this month of February by our own hand, but God’s hand and power, because He favored us. May the favour of God chase this month

Happy New Month!

Happy New Month! May God grant all your heart’s desires as you serve Him wholeheartedly this new month. Happy new month.

Welcome to the month of divine encounter with Christ. Happy new month.

A happy new month to you. May God complete all the unfinished works and business in your life.

I wish you all-round success and happiness as you enter this month. A happy new month to you.

A happy new month to you and your household. May the love of God never depart from you.

I wish you a new month filled with love and loads of happiness it. Happy new month.

This month, the Lord will surprise you with all that you have always hoped for. Happy new month.

Do away with Hate, Lust, Jealousy, Grudge, Animosity, Greed from your heart this new month and replace them with love, commitment, support, compassion, honesty, and contentment, I wish you a very Happy new month.

I Hope this new month reignites your hopes and courage, alongside the passion and zeal to achieve your desires. I wish you all the best this month could offer. Happy new month.

May this new month strengthen you with the courage and zeal to conquer your challenges and convert them to positivity. I wish you greater heights this new month. Happy new month, dear.

In this new month, may you view the world with a positive outlook, speak your heart out with confidence, listen to others as well as your inner voice and you will be on the right road in the right direction. Happy new month.

May you be blessed abundantly to spend this new month with your parents, friends and loved ones. Be grateful, and you will have only good things come your way this month. Happy new month!

To put an end to something old, we have to start something new, that is the reason why last month ended for this new month to start. I wish you a Happy and Lovely new month with a joy-filled heart. Happy new month.

Hope you scatter joy and happiness wherever you go this New Month and get the same in return. I wish you greatness and more grace this New Month. Happy new month to you!

Every new month gives us the perfect opportunity to start something new and fresh. So do your bit this New Month and make the world a better place for yourself and others. Happy new month!

As the sun shines and it is Visible for all to see so shall the Glory of God be in your Life always. You will shine brighter this month. Happy New Month.

May God bless you and keep you protected and in good health so that you can witness many more such New Months! But first of all, enjoy this New Month and stay happy! Happy New Month, my dear.

Even though last month presented to you various obstacles and hurdles, be proud that you managed to overcome all and cross the bridge to another New Month. May you continue to be this firm and win over all your shortcomings. Happy New Month.

May this New Month bring you a peace-filled life, warmth, and togetherness in your family and much prosperity! Happy new month!

When the New Month arrives, it brings along sets of new ideas and ways to make our lives from good to better and ultimately from better to best. Happy lovely new month.

I wish that this New Month turns out to be an exceptional one for you, filling each day with a peak of health, an abundance of happiness and sunshine, bountiful luxury and prosperity and Zen-like serenity.

May God spread the peace all around and bring success to you and everyone around your life this New Month. Happy new month!

I wish you a happy new month filled with divine expansion from above.

May the Lord you serve, never disappoint you, this new month and always. Happy new month.

I wish you greater exploits as you start another month in this year. Happy new month to you.

I wish you heaven’s blessings and love through this new month. Happy new month.

Happy new month to you. It is the month of perfection for you and your family.

I wish you heavenly support and guidance in all that you engage yourself in, this new month. Happy new month.

As long as God lives, you shall live to testify to His goodness. Amen. Happy new month.

Each and every day of this month, the Lord will cause your feet to stand firm upon the rock. Happy new month.

May the Lord guide and guard you throughout this month and beyond. Happy new month.

I am happy, we both made it to a new month. May God cause His eyes to shine upon us. Welcome to the month of grace.

Happy new month to you. May God intervene in all the hurdles you are facing in your life.

I wish you God’s grace and favor to speak for you everywhere you go this month. Happy new month.

May your life and business shine in and out, this month. Happy new month.

May you experience great boom in your life and business in Jesus name. Happy new month.

I wish you a month filled with divine faithfulness and wisdom in Jesus name. Happy new month.

May this New Month be brighter than the past one, enveloped in goodness and wellbeing, bliss and endowments. Happy New Month.

Let this New Month give you all the strength and courage to conquer Negativity and convert them to enhance your positivity. Happy New Month.

In this New Month may we continue to share the genuine relationship that adds happiness and brings warm blessings to our lives. Happy New Month.

Have it at the back of your heart that each day of the New Month would keep making your good to get better and your better to become best. Happy New Month.

In this New Month, I wish you to have the zeal and courage to struggle and achieve your dreams and also may the blessings of the Almighty help you emerge a conqueror as you strive. Happy New Month.

May this New Month be filled with adoration, happiness, and cheers, and may you pass them on to those who live around you too. Happy New Month.

Just like a new bloom spreads fragrance around, let this New Month also fill your life with Happiness, Cheers, Joy, and Hope. Happy New Month!

Learn from your mistakes in the past months so that you can avoid them in this New Month. My wish for you this new month is for things to go your way and keep that awesome smile on your face all through the New Month.

The old month is gone and a New Month is just right in front of us. May you meet all the opportunities that it has to offer so you can use them in gratifying your hopes and desires. Happy New Month.

This New Month may you always be at war with your vices and peace with your virtues and may each day of this New Month make you a better and more exceptional person. Happy New Month.

We are already in a New Month. As you look forward to witnessing the glory of this New Month, may It bring with it more fulfilled promises. Happy New Month!

In this new month be still and know that there’s God who is your present help in times of need and you will not lack this month and beyond. Do have a happy new month, dear.

I wish you great surprises and expectations of good things, this new month. Amen.

Happy new month to you. May people begin to do things in your favour.

This month, may your accomplishments be without measure, in Jesus name. Happy new month.

May you be in pleasure where people struggle, and may your success be sure against all odds. Happy new month to you.

By God’s grace, may all your efforts in life culminate in success. Amen. Happy new month to you.

May you have all that matters to life in excess, and may you find no reason to cry, but to smile, in Jesus name. Happy new month.

I pray for you, you will never miss the decision to act, and God will continue to keep all that belongs to you intact. Happy new month.

This month, everything about your life will be interesting. Amen. Happy new month to you.

I wish you find joy overflowing than a serene stream. Happy new month.

Note: These messages were curated from various sources. They are not in any way the creations of the author of this post.