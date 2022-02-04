100 For 100 Policy: See List Of Beneficiaries Of First Cycle

fbpx

February 4, 2022
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed the beneficiaries of its first cycle of 100 for 100 Policy, the newly-initiated Production and Productivity (PPP) that was launched on Monday, January 31, 2022.

As reported on BizWatch Nigeria, 28 companies were selected for the first tranche of the programme following the due screening of applications from 243 firms.

The companies that became beneficiaries of the programme, are listed below:

  1. UCIKO Nig LTD
  2. Springfield Agro Limited
  3. Jeokol Farm Limited
  4. Diamond Super Sacks LTD
  5. Mecure Healthcare
  6. Juddy Bolema Industries Limited
  7. Vital Products PLC
  8. Lamb Ranches Limited
  9. Harvest Feed & Agro Processing LTD
  10. Transnational Green Pastures LTD
  11. Wewood Limited
  12. Lanre Shittu Motors
  13. Pally Agro Products LTD
  14. RotoPrint Limited
  15. Premier Seed Nigeria LTD
  16. Jubaili Agrotec
  17. Food Solutions Livestock Limited
  18. Summit Health Care
  19. Aikson Global ASS LTD
  20. Metal World Recycling Ltd
  21. Reliance Chemical Products Limited
  22. Sonhart Investment Ltd
  23. Taraba Farms Limited
  24. Crutech Consultancy Services Limited
  25. Lofeta Global Merchants Company Limited
  26. Sarsoli Industrial Company Limited
  27. J.O.F. Nigeria Limited
  28. Salient Industries LTD

What you should know

During the flagging off of this initiative, Governor Godwin Emefiele of the CBN said it is poised to produce nearly $125.8 billion in foreign money and over 20,000 direct and indirect jobs across all sectors of the economy.

The first beneficiaries of the 100 for 100 policy, are domiciled in three sectors of the economy, comprising 14 in the manufacturing sector, 12 in the agricultural sector, and two in the healthcare sector.

The first tranche of the programme, which is valued at N23.20 billion would provide low-cost finance to both new and current productive ventures.

