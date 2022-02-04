100 For 100 Policy: See List Of Beneficiaries Of First Cycle

February 4, 2022 14

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed the beneficiaries of its first cycle of 100 for 100 Policy, the newly-initiated Production and Productivity (PPP) that was launched on Monday, January 31, 2022.

As reported on BizWatch Nigeria, 28 companies were selected for the first tranche of the programme following the due screening of applications from 243 firms.

The companies that became beneficiaries of the programme, are listed below:

UCIKO Nig LTD Springfield Agro Limited Jeokol Farm Limited Diamond Super Sacks LTD Mecure Healthcare Juddy Bolema Industries Limited Vital Products PLC Lamb Ranches Limited Harvest Feed & Agro Processing LTD Transnational Green Pastures LTD Wewood Limited Lanre Shittu Motors Pally Agro Products LTD RotoPrint Limited Premier Seed Nigeria LTD Jubaili Agrotec Food Solutions Livestock Limited Summit Health Care Aikson Global ASS LTD Metal World Recycling Ltd Reliance Chemical Products Limited Sonhart Investment Ltd Taraba Farms Limited Crutech Consultancy Services Limited Lofeta Global Merchants Company Limited Sarsoli Industrial Company Limited J.O.F. Nigeria Limited Salient Industries LTD

What you should know

During the flagging off of this initiative, Governor Godwin Emefiele of the CBN said it is poised to produce nearly $125.8 billion in foreign money and over 20,000 direct and indirect jobs across all sectors of the economy.

The first beneficiaries of the 100 for 100 policy, are domiciled in three sectors of the economy, comprising 14 in the manufacturing sector, 12 in the agricultural sector, and two in the healthcare sector.

The first tranche of the programme, which is valued at N23.20 billion would provide low-cost finance to both new and current productive ventures.