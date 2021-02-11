100 Birthday Wishes, Prayers For Your Sister

February 11, 2021 18

Are you unsure of what message to send to your sister on her birthday? Or perhaps you need to send birthday wishes and prayers to your sister and nothing comes to mind. Well, we will be helping you out with that one by furnishing you with ideas.

In this post, we will list 100 birthday prayers for your sister, making her feel thought of and loved.

My wonderful sister, you are the only one in this entire world and I couldn’t find another great sister like you anywhere. Happy Birthday. Even when no one else shows concern or care, a sister is someone who’ll always be there. Happy birthday. Sister, we shared so many laughs and thoughts and also boosted each other up when we were down. I believe still there are plenty of sweet memories to come. Have a wonderful birthday. Happy Birthday to you, my dear sister! May you always stay in good health and nourish your heart with love and kindness. Bless you! Dear sister, wishing you the happiest birthday ever! I pray that you can always stay true to yourself and remain focused on your goals and dreams! My precious sister, may all your dreams come true, and may happiness never leave your side. Wishing you a very happy birthday and a great year ahead! On your birthday, I sincerely pray that you grow up to become a role model for all the women in the world. And that you contribute to making the world a better place. Praying for peace, love, and light for my little sister. May God grant you a long and meaningful life. On this special occasion, it is with great hope that I ask my Lord to bless you with his divine grace. To shower you his Mercy and blessings. I pray that my sister grows up to be healthy and wise. May success visit her wherever she goes because I truly believe that my sister is a gem of a person. On this special day, I pray that your future journey will be brighter than the brightest stars of the galaxy! Happy birthday, Sister! With hands facing skywards, I pray for my sister. I pray that God grants her a long and prosperous life filled with love, laughter, and joy. May the smile on her face never fade. Dear sister, I wish you all the best on your Big Day and every day, may your life be full of joy, love, and prosperity! In the kaleidoscope of my life, you form the most beautiful patterns with the most vibrant colors. Happy birthday, sis. Happiest birthday dearest sister, may all your wishes come true as you blow your candles on your special day. Wishing you loads of love and happiness! Some things are always special like the day you were born and that is as lucky for me as you are sister. Wishing you a very happy birthday and tons of happiness! Wishing you a very happy birthday dearest sister, may you always shine bright like a diamond and make us proud! Love you. May your every wish be filled; whatever you want in your life is always achieved. Loads of love, happy birthday sister! Happiest birthday to partner in crime, to my shopping partner, to my only fighter. I love sending time with you, sister. Loads of love & hugs! Wishing you a pot of gold and all the joy your heart can hold. Happiest birthday sister, I am blessed with the best, I love you! And it’s birthday O’clock of my world’s best sister, happiest birthday partner in crime. I love you! Maybe you were one of the floating souls in heaven. But I’m so lucky that I’ve found you as my sweet sister. Happy Birthday, Sister. May hope and optimism be your strongest allies in the journey of life. Happy Birthday, Sister! Wishing you a very happy birthday, sis. May God gift you wisdom, peace, and happiness. Wishing you a very happy birthday, dear Sister. Dear sister, I never want to see you alone in life. May you always be surrounded by loved ones. Happy Birthday! Sis, you are the heart and soul of our family. May you always be happy. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday. Dear sister, you the most precious gift in my life. May you always be happy. Wishing you a very happy birthday. May you get success in whatever you do in life. Happy birthday, dear sister! Happy Birthday dear sister! You are my inspiration and will be so all through my life. May you be overwhelmed with hugs and smiles on your special day. Wishing you a very happy birthday. You are adorable, caring, and loving. Happy Birthday, Sister! No gift is as valuable as the gift of happiness and peace of mind. I wish that God gifts you these in abundance. Happy birthday, sister! May you receive the gifts of wisdom and good health on your birthday. Wishing you a very happy birthday, dear sis. May you have plentiful happiness, an abundance of good fortune, and a lifetime of joy. Wishing you a very happy birthday, sis. Sister, thanks for giving me the gifts of joy, happiness, love, and care. Wishing you a very happy birthday. Wishing a very happy birthday to the most special person in my life. May God bless you, dear sister. May you be overwhelmed with good wishes, roses, and lovely gifts. Wishing you a very happy birthday, sis. May you be overloaded with love and happiness and bombarded with lucrative opportunities and prosperity. Wishing you a very happy birthday, dear sister. Sister, my life is joyous because of you. May God bless you and give you the strength and wisdom to achieve great things in life. Happy birthday, Sister! Let’s grab a bottle of champagne, get some delicious food, and decorate the house beautifully because it’s your birthday. Happy Birthday! There may be several superheroes on Earth but only you, my sister, are my wonder woman. Happy Birthday, sister! All the wealth of the world can never compensate for the love of a sister. Happy birthday, dear sissy! Put on your best dress and get ready to celebrate because it is your birthday today. Happy birthday, dear sister! May you have the most fantastic day of your life today. Happy Birthday my dear sister! Dear sister, you are the most precious gift that God has given me. Thanks for your constant support. Wishing you a very happy birthday and have lots of fun today! Happy … (year) birthday sister. May God bless you gorgeous. Keep smiling..Love you. Enjoy! Happy birthday to my lovely sister, I wish every year you grow as a better person, but remain my cute sister! Happy birthday dear sister, may Jesus gives you all happiness and success in life as you grow year after year! Dearest sister, you are an inspiration to all of us, one of a kind people look for. Stay like this because you are the best. Happy birthday, love you! You are incredibly lucky to have a brother like me. Happy birthday, my lovely sister! I hope your birthday contains only warm, fuzzy, and pleasant memories. May it signal the beginning of a year filled only with hope and promise. Happy birthday, sister! Happy birthday. You are the best sister ever! Enjoy your special day to the fullest. I love you. To my sweet sister, happy birthday. You were my first friend, and as we’ve grown over the years, the special relationship we share continues to grow. I hope your day is as beautiful & wonderful as you! Happy birthday to my amazing sister. The world is so much brighter with you in it. Wishing you a wonderful celebration full of joy and laughter! Happy birthday, Sis! Today is a day to celebrate the amazing person you are. I hope you enjoy every single moment & make lots of special memories! Happy birthday to my amazing sister! I hope this year brings you all the joy you deserve. Enjoy your special day! Happy birthday. Wishing my fantastic sister a birthday filled with the best birthday sweets ever. Enjoy! Sisters fill your soul with bright sunshine and your heart with laughter and joy. Happy birthday! You’re truly one in a million – so kind, caring, and sweet. To be honest, I am not sure how we are even related! I hope your birthday is as amazing as you are. May God command His angels to protect you wherever you go on life’s journey. Happy birthday. Happy birthday, my beloved sister. May your new age receive the blessings of God. May you be blessed with the strength and courage to surmount every obstacle that comes your way. Happy birthday, my dearest sister. May God make each day of your life as beautiful and as golden as you are. May the Almighty go on to add more years of happiness and good health to your life. Happy birthday. Dear sister, go through life without a worry in your heart because God is in control. May you never stop receiving the favor of God in your life. Happy birthday, my love. Sweet sister, as you enjoy this unique day of yours, I pray that our Heavenly Father will be with you to grant you good health and strength today and every new day of your life. Happy birthday! Happy birthday, lovely sister! It is my sincere prayer that you find great success in all the endeavors of your life. I truly love and adore you. Oh Lord, as my dear sister celebrates her special day today, I beg you to bless her with all the good things of life. Happy birthday, my love! Dear sister, may you receive abundant blessings in your life this day, tomorrow and all the days ahead of you. Wish you a fabulous birthday. It is my prayer that the Omnipotent God bless you with divine strength and wisdom to overcome every obstacle that may come your way. Happy birthday, my dear! On this wonderful day of yours, it is my heartfelt prayer that the Lord grant you all the desires of your heart. Happy birthday, my lovely sister! My dearest sister, may your life be filled with happiness starting from this moment until the end of time. Happy birthday. I cannot say all that you mean to me, because words cannot express them perfectly. Saying you mean the whole world to me is only a summary. Dear sister, beyond a birthday prayer for you, I pray that God will always uphold you and grant you all your heart desires. Happy birthday to you, sister. May today be the beginning of success for you. If you have ever experienced success, it will be too small compared to the new success you will begin to experience. Happy Birthday, Sister. You are a shoulder I lean on, a hand that lifts me up when down, and palms that wipe my tears away. I pray that the good God will shoulder your burdens, lift you up and wipe your tears away. Happy birthday, sister. Sweet sister, I wish you a happy birthday, today. You will go from strength to strength. And I pray you, live the rest of your life in good health. You have been a wonderful sister to me. From the bottom of my heart, I say a happy birthday to you. I wish you happy and prosperous years ahead. Sisters are angels sent by God to us. I will not hide the joy of having a sister like you, you are my best friend and confidant. I pray that today will bring the best for you and you will begin to succeed from now on. Happy birthday. I love you dearly, sister. You are indeed a blessing to me. I say happy birthday to you. I wish you long life and prosperity. Happy birthday, sister. God will shower on you his abundant blessings and his doors of opportunities shall be open unto to. Enjoy your day. I am glad to have a sister like you. You make me laugh, you taught me to believe in myself. I owe you a lot. I pray to God from the bottom of my heart that you shall find favour: of God and man and nothing shall be too difficult for you. Happy birthday to the best sister in the whole world. May today be the beginning of success for you. And your life shall be radiant. Happy birthday, beautiful sister. You shall walk into a new year of amazing wonders. Those good things you have never believed could happen in your life will begin to happen. Happy birthday, sister. You are favoured. Have you enter a new phase of your life, today, you will begin to experience the hand of God in all your endeavours. Happy birthday, sister. I am grateful to God for keeping you till this moment. I pray He always be your shield and never leave you alone. Happy Birthday, sister. I love you. You are a great gift to me. A wonderful and caring sister you are. Your life shall be full of testimonies and success shall be your portion each day. Happy Birthday to you. Dear sister, thank you so much for your words of encouragement. Thanks for all your care. Today shall be the beginning of new things in your life. Happy birthday. Enjoy every minute of today. I love you so much, sweet sister. My wishes cannot even express how much I love you. I pray you shall never labour in vain. Success shall be yours and you shall be a blessing to generations and to us. Happy birthday. I love you. I am blessed to have a wonderful sister like you, you are amazing. I wish you the best in life. Happy birthday. Sister, I wish you a happy birthday, long life, and prosperity. You are blessed. I love you dearly. Dear sister, with heartfelt joy I wish you a very happy birthday. Enjoy the sufficient grace of the creator. May your days be bright. May you flourish like a tree beside the river. Happy birthday to my sweet sister. Testimonies, miracles, and good fortune shall be yours all the days of your life. Happy birthday. Enjoy your day beautiful sister. I am happy to have you as a sister. Your life shall become beautiful as you celebrate your birthday today. You are the best sister in the whole world. Long life is yours. Success is yours. God shall shine His face on you and your life shall be as bright as the sun. I love you so much. Happy Birthday, Sister. You are the best sister in the whole world. Heavens shall smile on your and your success shall be known worldwide. You are blessed. Happy Birthday to you. You are a lovely sister. I wish you the very best in life and many happy returns. Continue to move from glory to glory and enjoy the grace of God. God is with you, enjoy His unending love. He is your shield and buckler. His protection is over you and he shall always provide for your needs. Happy Birthday to you, wonderful sister. Today is your day. God is with you. I wish you a happy birthday, sister. Prosperity shall be yours. God shall uphold you. He shall restore you and make your life a wonder unto nations. Happy birthday, Sister. Enjoy every minute of today. God is with you. May He bless your new age. Happy birthday, sister.

