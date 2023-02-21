10 Years in Media Monitoring, Intelligence Profession: Lessons Learned – Philip Odiakose

By Philip Odiakose

As a media monitoring and intelligence professional, I have spent the past decade honing my skills and gaining valuable experience in the industry.

During this time, I have learned many lessons that have helped me to become a better professional and person. In this article, I will share some of the most important lessons I have learned over the past 10 years.

Lesson 1: Attention to Detail is Key

One of the most important lessons I have learned is the importance of attention to detail. In media monitoring and intelligence, even the smallest details can make a big difference in the accuracy and quality of the work. I have learned to pay close attention to every detail, from the spelling of a name to the source of a news article, to ensure that my work is as accurate and reliable as possible.

Lesson 2: Stay Up-to-Date with Industry Changes

The media industry is constantly evolving, and it is important to stay up-to-date with the latest changes and trends. I have made it a priority to stay informed about new technologies, media platforms, and industry regulations. This has helped me to stay ahead of the curve and provide the most relevant and effective services to my clients.

Lesson 3: Communication is Key

Effective communication is essential in any profession, but it is especially important in media monitoring and intelligence. I have learned that clear and concise communication is essential when working with clients, colleagues, and other stakeholders.

This includes not only verbal and written communication but also the ability to listen actively and ask questions when needed.

Lesson 4: Adaptability is Essential

The media landscape is constantly changing, and it is important to be able to adapt to new challenges and situations. Over the past 10 years, I have learned to be flexible and open-minded, to be able to adapt to new technologies, new clients, and new situations. This has helped me to stay relevant and effective in a constantly changing industry.

Lesson 5: Collaboration is Key

Media monitoring and intelligence is a collaborative profession, and working effectively with colleagues and other stakeholders is essential. I have learned the importance of building strong relationships and collaborating effectively with others to achieve common goals. This includes working with clients, vendors, and other industry professionals to provide the best possible service.

Lesson 6: Technology is Essential

In today’s media landscape, technology is essential to success in media monitoring and intelligence. I have learned to embrace new technologies and platforms, and to stay up-to-date with the latest tools and software.

This has allowed me to provide more accurate, efficient, and effective services to my clients.

Lesson 7: Embrace Continuous Learning

The media industry is constantly evolving, and it is important to embrace continuous learning to stay ahead of the curve. Over the past decade, I have made it a priority to stay informed about the latest trends, technologies, and best practices in media monitoring and intelligence. This has helped me to provide the most effective services to my clients.

Lesson 8: Integrity is Essential

Integrity is essential in any profession, but it is especially important in media monitoring and intelligence. I have learned to maintain the highest standards of ethical conduct, and to always act with integrity and professionalism. This has helped me to build strong relationships with clients and colleagues, and to maintain a reputation as a trusted and reliable professional.

Lesson 9: Be Patient

Patience is an important quality in media monitoring and intelligence, as results may not always come quickly or easily. I have learned to be patient and persistent, and to keep working towards my goals even when progress is slow.

This has helped me to achieve success in the industry and to provide the best possible services to my clients.

Lesson 10: Never Stop Improving

Finally, I (Philip Odiakose) have learned that there is always room for improvement in media monitoring and intelligence.

There is value in collaboration. Working with a diverse team of professionals and leveraging the expertise of those with different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives has enabled me to provide advisory to clients which helps them develop more effective strategies and to create more powerful and compelling content.

Philip Odiakose is the Chief Insights Consultant at P+ Measurement Services, a Media Intelligence Consultancy in Lagos state, Nigeria.