10 Things To Know About The Finance Act 2020

January 11, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Finance Act 2020 into law, introducing over 80 changes to 14 different existing laws that will affect stakeholders.

Before we get into the details of the Act, what is the Act all about?

The Finance Act serves as a melting pot of all the other tax laws in the country. It is that container into which all other tax laws are enclosed.

The benefit of this Act is to boost the revenue of the Federal Government and reduces tax evasions.

Below are 10 of the things included in the Finance Act 2020: