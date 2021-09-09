10 Things To Know About Proposed Lagos VAT Law

September 9, 2021 196

The Lagos State House of Assembly is deliberating on a bill that will empower the state government to collect Value Added Tax (VAT).

The bill passed the second reading on Monday in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The Lagos State Government introduced the bill following a judgment at the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt which held that the Rivers State Government had the powers to collect VAT within its territory.

Here are 10 key highlights of the proposed VAT law in Lagos State.

The tax is to be administered by the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) The rate of the tax is 6 percent. Section 16(2) requires an importer of taxable goods to pay the tax on the goods to the LIRS before clearing the goods. Taxable persons are to register for the tax within 6 months of the commencement of the law or 6 months of commencement of business whichever is earlier but commencement date is yet to be indicated. Based on section 9, non-residents are to register for the tax if they carry on business in the state. There is no provision for self-charging of VAT. Monthly returns and remittance of VAT is due by the 21st of the succeeding month in a manner specified by the LIRS. This means the first return under the law will become due by 21st of month after enactment Any appeal against the decision of the LIRS regarding the VAT matters goes to the VAT Appeal Tribunal to be established under the new law. Members are to be appointed by the governor on the recommendation of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice. The VAT revenue is to be shared 75 percent to the State and 25 percent to the Local Governments. The list of exempt items is similar to the old national VAT law including basic food items, medical services and educational materials There is no registration exemption for small businesses unlike the N25million exemption under the national VAT Act.