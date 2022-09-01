10 States To Produce 1,000MW Solar Power – FG

The federal government has announced that ten states would contribute 1,000 megawatts of off-grid electricity to the amount of power produced nationwide.

This information was revealed by the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, during the National Defence Academy at Kaduna’s 40th National Solar Energy Forum.

It said that it was currently permitting off-grid electricity projects in each of the states’ numerous areas and claimed that each state will produce 100MW of solar energy.

The federal government plans to construct a 2.5 MW hybrid solar power plant at the Nigerian Defence Academy to improve security at the school, the minister of electricity in Abuja also declared in a statement.

According to a report, Aliyu, who was represented by Goddy Jedy-Agba, the Minister of State for Power, said, “The Buhari administration is totally dedicated to the global decarbonization agenda.

“To demonstrate this commitment, the government has opened discussions with some IPP solar project developers planning to deploy solar mini-grids across the country.

“Ten state governments are enabling solar projects in their states that will deliver 100MW each, contributing 1,000MW to the off-grid structure.”

According to Aliyu, the government is making significant efforts to maintain a consistent power supply across the country. He added that reliable and sustainable electricity were essential in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

He said that in accordance with the Paris Agreement on climate change, nations from all over the world were looking at different ways to achieve their individual commitments and Nationally Determined Contributions.

The minister stated that several programmes were being carried out by the Federal Government with the goal of generating at least 30,000 MW by 2030, with 30% of the energy coming from renewable sources, in order to fulfil Nigeria’s commitment to combating climate change.